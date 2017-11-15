C-Worker 7: The first autonomous ship registered in the UK

The autonomous ship - C-Worker 7 - is the first unmanned vessel to sign up with the UK Ship Registry

The UK Ship Register has signed its first autonomous vessel, C-Worker 7, to the flag.

The unmanned ship can be used under direct control, semi-manned or completely unmanned, and has been built by ASV Global, a leading supplier of unmanned and autonomous marine systems.

C-Worker 7 will be used for subsea positioning, surveying and environmental monitoring work.

The director of the UK Ship Register, Doug Barrow, said that by supporting emerging technologies such as autonomous systems, the register is ‘helping to keep the UK at the forefront of the global maritime industry’.

‘The UK Flag is growing, as we have invested in resources to meet the demands of that growth. We have the support of the UK Government, and the wider UK maritime industries to continue our expansion,’ he added.

ASV Global, which has designed and built more than 80 vessels for the oil and gas, scientific and defence sectors, said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency had been critical in helping the firm ‘reach this pivotal milestone recognising the prominence of unmanned systems in the maritime environment’.

‘We are delighted to have achieved the first registration of a semi-autonomous vessel for maritime operations,’ commented the sales and marketing director of ASV Global, Vince Dobbin.