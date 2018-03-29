Fisherman airlifted after fire breaks out on board fishing boat near Salcombe. Watch the video

One fisherman suffers smoke inhalation and is airlifted to hospital when engine room fire breaks out on board a 26-metre fishing vessel south of Star Point

A man had to be airlifted from the scene by the Coastguard when a fire broke out on board a 26-metre fishing boat 15nm south of Star Point. The Salcombe all-weather lifeboat responded to a Pan-Pan call from a fishing vessel that reported a fire in the engine room on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, the crew of the fishing vessel confirmed the source of the fire had been isolated and it was thought, but not confirmed, the fire had been extinguished.

A crew member of the fishing vessel had sustained smoke inhalation and required evacuation to hospital by helicopter.

Continues below…