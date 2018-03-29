Fisherman airlifted after fire breaks out on board fishing boat near Salcombe. Watch the video

One fisherman suffers smoke inhalation and is airlifted to hospital when engine room fire breaks out on board a 26-metre fishing vessel south of Star Point
A man had to be airlifted from the scene by the Coastguard when a fire broke out on board a 26-metre fishing boat 15nm south of Star Point. The Salcombe all-weather lifeboat responded to a Pan-Pan call from a fishing vessel that reported a fire in the engine room on Tuesday.
Upon arrival at the scene, the crew of the fishing vessel confirmed the source of the fire had been isolated and it was thought, but not confirmed, the fire had been extinguished.
A crew member of the fishing vessel had sustained smoke inhalation and required evacuation to hospital by helicopter.
Continues below…
Man dies after fishing boat capsizes off Plymouth; two are rescued
Investigators have confirmed that a fisherman, who went missing after his boat capsized off Plymouth, has died
Solo sailor rescued after yacht grounds on rocks in thick fog
RNLI crews from Torbay went to the aid of the stricken sailor on Monday evening
The fishing vessel was towed by the Salcombe lifeboat and while under tow the Coastguard helicopter lifted the casualty off the stern of the fishing vessel so he could be transferred to hospital.
The tow continued towards Brixham where the volunteer crew of Torbay lifeboat took over the tow, south of the entrance to Dartmouth, for onward passage to Brixham.