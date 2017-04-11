Heritage sailing vessel Pilgrim BM45 completes five year refit

Pilgrim BM45, the oldest surviving sailing trawler in the local heritage fleet, is now ready to offer sailing experiences to up to 15 passengers and crew

At a ceremony in Brixham on Sunday 9 April heritage sailing trawler Pilgrim of Brixham BM45 was re-commissioned after undergoing a five year winter refit.

Pilgrim BM45 is the oldest surviving sailing trawler in the local heritage fleet that was built and rigged in Brixham, Devon.

She was launched in Brixham Harbour in 1895 from the slipway of J.W & A Upham. She Pilgrim offers authentic sailing experiences each summer to ports in south west England, the Scilly Isles and Channel Isles.

While maintained in original form above deck, below she has been fully modernised and offers accommodation and catering facilities for up to 15 passengers and crew.

Local MP Sarah Wollaston attended and proposed a toast to the Pilgrim volunteers and commented: “I was delighted to see the completion of all the work done by the volunteer team during the winter months. Pilgrim is a living statement of the amazing fishing and sailing heritage we have here in Brixham.”

Since November last year the mizzen mast, bowsprit and topmast have been replaced with new ones crafted by the volunteers in Pilgrim’s workshop in Brixham. The main mast also had an overhaul and several of the boats systems were replaced or upgraded. There’s also been an extensive programme of maintenance and a complete re-rig to prepare Pilgrim for the 2017 sailing season and the immediate years ahead.

ITV broadcaster and journalist Kate Haskell, who is Patron of the Pilgrim BM45 Trust Charity which supports the vessel, was also in attendance and is . Kate proposed a toast to Pilgrim and her crew for the sailing season ahead and said:“Pilgrim is a fine vessel and gives people of all ages the chance to experience traditional sailing in all its glory.”

For further information and for the 2017 sailing schedule see www.pilgrimofbrixham.co.uk