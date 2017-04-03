What will Brexit mean for yachting and boating?

As the Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, the RYA raises concerns about the prospect of border controls and restrictions for those visiting Europe post Brexit

3 April 2017

The RYA says it is particularly concerned about the prospect of border controls and restrictions on duration of stay, both for individuals and vessels wishing to visit Europe, post Brexit.

It is also concerned about the future ability of recreational craft and their contents to travel freely throughout Europe and the ability of RYA qualification-holders to work in the EU territory.

It comes as Article 50 was triggered on 29 March 2017, some nine months after the historic Brexit vote to leave the European Union (EU).

Now that Article 50 has been triggered, the UK has two years to negotiate its exit.

It cannot be stopped except by unanimous consent of all EU member states.

Any negotiated exit deal must be approved by a “qualified majority” of EU member states and can be vetoed by the European Parliament.

“Clearly, many of the regulatory challenges currently faced by British recreational boaters have an EU dimension – such as red diesel, border controls, invasive non-native species, biocides, and European marine protected areas,” said the RYA.

“The British exit from the EU might have an impact on all of these issues, but the nature and extent of that impact will remain unclear until the exit negotiations are underway,” said the association.

The RYA said it will lobby the UK government and European institutions “to reduce the regulatory interference with boating”.

“We will continue to engage with officials and politicians in an effort to minimise any impact on recreational boaters and to identify opportunities for improvement,” it said.

“Whatever the UK’s future relationship with Europe, we will work hard to ensure that recreational boating is as unfettered as possible,” stressed the RYA.

It said it would keep members updated and advise on how boating might be affected as information becomes available, and make sure that legislators, regulators and other authorities took recreational boating activity into account.

The RYA also stated that it worked on a wide range of issues affecting boating that do not currently have an EU dimension.

“For example, the requirement for private recreational skippers to hold qualifications when they visit other countries is generally specified in national legislation, and is nothing to do with the EU, It said.

“Domestic UK issues such as national marine protected areas (including MCZs), offshore renewable energy installations, carriage and disposal of flares, lifejackets, light dues, and alcohol limits, are unlikely to be affected by our exit from the EU,” added the RYA.

24 June 2016

It is too early to tell what impact the decision to leave the European Union will have on the marine industry.

What is clear is that there will be no immediate change to trading arrangements or legislation, or to free movement within the EU.

British Marine, which represents the leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry, has always remained neutral on the decision to leave or remain as part of the EU.

The organisation has more than 1,600 different members including Princess Yachts, Berthon and Pendennis Shipyard in Falmouth.

In a statement, the organisation said: “The result of the referendum has shown that the majority of the British public who voted wish to leave and during the forthcoming transition period, British Marine will inform and advise all its members and represent the interests of the industry to Government.”

It continues: “It is important for members to note that there will not be a change to legislation or trading arrangements for at least two years whilst the Government negotiates the withdrawal agreement with the EU.”

“British Marine will continue to ensure our members are informed about the implications for their businesses and will do so in representing industry concerns to Government throughout this transitional period,” the statement concludes.

In April, Superyacht UK, which represents the interests of the industry both at home and internationally, announced growth in the sector.

According to the Superyacht UK survey, the industry grew by more than 10% to £542 million in 2014/15. Out of those surveyed, 48% reported an increase in profits. There was also a 6.9% increase in jobs.

Meanwhile, the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) has said it will continue to lobby European institutions to ensure minimum regulatory interference for boaters.

In a statement following the referendum on 23 June, it said the process to leave the EU will take time.

“The EU treaties will cease to apply to the UK from the date of entry into force of the agreement, or within two years of the notification of the withdrawal. The (European) Council may also decide to extend that period,” said the statement.

“Until such time, in terms of the advice regarding boating abroad on the RYA website, UK residents remain EU residents, the UK remains in the EU for VAT, Customs and Excise purposes and there should be little noticeable difference when sailing between the UK and other EU countries.”