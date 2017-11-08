Oceanco reveals Project Lumen, a new superyacht painted with crushed diamonds

Oceanco's new superyacht Project Lumen is painted with Sun King ™ Diamond Coating for a shimmering luminescent effect

As if Dutch superyacht builder Oceanco’s craft wasn’t luxurious enough, the company has unveiled Project Lumen, a 92 metre yacht coated with a crushed diamond paint.

The company has used a new product for Project Lumen, Sun King ™ Diamond Coating. This paint coating is unique and has been created using ethically sourced natural diamonds. The result is a shimmering luminescent effect that will get their new craft noticed for sure.

Diamond industry professionals Jean Boulle Luxury have developped Sun King™ coating using a patent pending process. Boulle is working exclusively with partners AkzoNobel to tailor the diamond coating for cars, airplanes and yachts.

Bertrand Boulle, CEO of Jean Boulle Luxury says of the partnership: “AkzoNobel sets the standards for coatings in the yachting industry making them the perfect partner for Jean Boulle Luxury’s high quality diamond coatings. Sun King Diamond Coating has a number of potential superyacht applications and its qualities are unmatched by any other product on the market.

“Following the success of Sun King Diamond Coating in the aviation and automotive sectors, we are pleased to be extending the partnership to the Yacht market, says Antonella Donzelli, Global Yacht Director of AkzoNobel Specialty Coatings. This innovative product is now available to superyacht owners as a result of technical insight, innovation and collaborative spirit”.

Oceanco’s 92 metre Project Lumen has been created with American designer, Adriel Rollins. It is a Passenger Yacht Code vessel and can accommodate up to 36 guests.

The Lumen scale model was unveiled at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which took place 1-5 November.