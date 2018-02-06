160 staff are laid off as Oyster Yachts goes into liquidation

British luxury yacht builder Oyster Yachts, is reported to have gone into liquidation with all staff laid off. An official announcement from the company is expected today (Tuesday 6 Feb)

Staff are said to have found out that all employees are to be made redundant in the news this afternoon. A spokesman for the company confirmed that a statement would be made today (6 February) but would not confirm or comment on the news. Staff have been asked to come into work tomorrow.

Sources have said that 160 staff at the Southampton boatyard have been told they will be losing their jobs.

Oyster Yachts recently launched their new model, the Oyster 745 at boot Düsseldorf, at the end of January.

Recently embarking on a major project to build several 118ft superyachts, boosting jobs in the area, the quintessentially British brand announced an order book in excess of £80m worth of business only a few months ago.

HTP Investments, a Dutch investment firm, are rumoured to have withdrawn financial support for the company.

Oyster Marine was acquired by HTP Investments BV (HTP) for just under £15 million in 2012. The company was sold in 2008 by founder Richard Matthews to private equity company Balmoral Capital for about £70 million. The acquisition included the Oyster Group companies Oyster Marine Ltd, Oyster Brokerage Ltd and Southampton Yacht Services Ltd.

Industry sources suggested that the company may have lost money in dealing with structural problems identified following the sinking of the Oyster yacht Polina Star III, which lost her keel and sank off the coast of Spain in 2015.

Oyster Yachts made the following statement at the time:

“Since the tragic loss of Polina Star III – Oyster 825-02 – in early July, Oyster has worked with a team of independent experts to review the design and construction of the Oyster 825. Since the recovery of Polina Star III from the seabed recently we have also worked with the various representatives of the Owner’s insurance Company and other stakeholders. “The objective of this work was to establish beyond doubt how and why the loss occurred, the first of its kind in Oyster’s long history. First, it is important to note that the Oyster 825 design took into account Classification Society Rules and other standards and has been independently verified. Secondly, our inspection of the other 825s (not including Polina Star III) highlighted a possible weakness in the process used to build the inner structure of those vessels. This process has not been used on any other Oyster Yacht built over the last ~40 years and will not be used again.” The announcement has taken staff and others in the industry by surprise. The company website was still advertising for job vacancies at the time of the announcement.

Jim Pugh, President and Founder of US-based yacht design studio Reichel Pugh commented, “I am very surprised and disappointed to hear the news about Oyster Yachts. They came to us in December for a higher performance 33m design and a development of their portfolio. It was an exciting project.”

The project, known as Project Alpha, would have taken Oyster into new territory on the superyacht racing circuit, building on the company’s recent 118ft superyacht build.

Report by Theo Stocker at Yachting Monthly