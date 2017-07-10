Penarth RNLI rescues two boys who tried to use discarded construction bags as boats

The boys pushed the discarded bags to sea and boarded them near Penarth Pier, but they soon found themselves in difficulty

They pushed them out to sea and boarded them, but ran into difficulty when the offshore winds took them far out to sea. Their friend realised they were in trouble and called 999 to ask for the Coastguard’s help.

The RNLI’s D class lifeboat was paged and deployed at 2.08pm. The 12 year-olds were brought back to shore wet and cold, but both were safe and unharmed. They were taken back to the station to warm up, where they were given blankets, drinks and chocolate.

They children were dressed in light summer clothes and had no life jackets with them.

The RNLI stated on their website: “We would urge parents to ensure that their children know the risks of playing near or on the sea, especially with any type of inflatable.”

Jason Dunlop, lifeboat operations manager for Penarth RNLI station said: “We are so grateful that this rescue had such a positive outcome. Our crews responded quickly and we were able to effect a rapid rescue of the children. Had they been in the water for much longer, or drifted further the outcome could well have been more serious”.