Consultation underway on plans to transform Cowes waterfront

The plans for Cowes waterfront could see 535 homes, shops, restaurants and a piazza built on the Medina Yard site
Consultation is underway on plans to transform Cowes waterfront, which would see 535 homes, shops, office space, restaurants, bars and a piazza.
The application on the Medina Yard is by The Harrison Trust.
It would see the development of 5 hectares of land, including the demolition of existing buildings as well as the part demolition of the J Samuel White building.
The trust is seeking full planning approval for nine buildings on the northern end of the site which would house 256 homes, space for shops, a restaurant/bar, office space and community space.
There would also be 242 basement car parking spaces and up to 287 cycle parking spaces.
The Cowes waterfront development would also see the creation of new public walkways, a piazza and landscaping, as well as the re-construction of the sea wall.
The former J Samuel White offices and the Hammerhead Crane would also be refurbished.
Outline planning permission is also being sought for the southern end of the site, which would see a new public slipway, marine industrial space and storage and marine training accommodation.
The Harrison Trust also plans to build 279 houses, retail units, community/museum use floor space, more basement car parking, walkways, landscaping and a sea wall on the southern end of Medina Yard.
Consultation on the plans for Cowes waterfront ends on the 3 November 2017.
The matter will then be discussed by the Isle of Wight Council.