Polish skipper Szymon Kuczynski sets world record by circumnavigating the globe in the world’s smallest yacht

Szymon Kuczynski secured a new world record for the smallest yacht to circumnavigate the globe singlehanded and unaided, when he returned to Mayflower Marina in Plymouth, today (Thursday 17th May)

Szymon Kuczynski originally set sail from Britain’s Ocean City of Plymouth on August 19th 2017.

The Polish native, 37, spent over 270 days, 10 hours and 29 minutes, alone at sea on board his yacht ‘Atlantic Puffin’ whilst undertaking his adventurous sailing expedition of nearly 29,000 nautical miles.

The solo sailor took a classic sea route round the three famous capes of Africa, Australia and South America, with no outer medical or technical support. Szymon had been living in a space of just four square metres for over 9 months and accomplished this trip without ever making any stops to ports.

Szymon Kuczynski, who self-funded the single-handed sea journey, completed his bold round the world trip by passing his original start point at Plymouth Breakwater.

The Atlantic Puffin then docked at Mayflower Marina where Szymon was welcomed by family, friends and supporters, many of whom travelled especially from Poland, including a TV crew from TVN channel. Also in attendance to honour Szymon’s achievement was Counsellor Janusz Wolosz of the Polish Embassy in London and Sarah Gibson, Chef Executive at Plymouth Waterfront Partnership.

Amanda Lumley, executive director of Destination Plymouth, said: “We’d like to welcome Szymon Kuczynski and his yacht ‘Atlantic Puffin’ to Britain’s Ocean City and offer our congratulations on this outstanding world record. We are delighted Szymon chose the historic harbour of Plymouth to begin and end his epic voyage. Plymouth is recognised across the UK and world for its stunning and iconic waterfront and high quality, accessible harbours, which host thousands of visitors’ boats – large and small – every year. Szymon has followed in the footsteps of many famous seafarers who have set sail from Plymouth to circumnavigate the globe, including Sir Francis Chichester and Sir Francis Drake, and we hope he will enjoy a warm welcome here”.