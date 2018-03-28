Fishing vessel sinks off Hawaii and crew are found in life raft

Eight men were rescued from a life raft after their fishing vessel, Princess Hawaii, sunk 400 miles north of the Big Island in Hawaii

The 61ft fishing vessel, Princess Hawaii, got into trouble north of Hawaii and the eight passengers on board the Princess Hawaii had to take to a life raft when the boat began sinking.

Reports state the eight men rescued were the captain, six crew members and an observer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The crew of the Princess Hawaii were rescued from their life raft by their sister vessel, the 73ft fishing vessel Commander at approximately 10.54pm.

No injuries have been reported and the Commander is scheduled to arrive in Oahu, Friday.

The alarm was initially raised at 11.23am, when the Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Center Honolulu received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert.

The Coast Guard called the registered owner who confirmed the Princess Hawaii had left early that morning, but neither party was able to make contact with the ship.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched at 3pm. At 5.15pm, the air crew sighted a flare and life raft. The air crew located the ill-fated Princess Hawaii mostly submerged with only the stern above the waterline.

The Hercules crew contacted the Commander so the casualties on the life raft could be recovered. The air crew remained on scene until the Commander arrived to rescue the survivors.