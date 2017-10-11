Remembering those lost at sea

A service of thanksgiving will take place tomorrow to commemorate those lost at sea whose names are in the Maritime Foundation Memorial Book

Those lost at sea will be remembered at a memorial service in London.

The Maritime Foundation Memorial Book and Service of Thanksgiving will be held tomorrow (12 October) at All Hallows by the Tower – the oldest church in the city.

The Memorial Book was set up by the Maritime Foundation to provide an enduring memorial to all those lost a sea during peacetime or in war.

All who have been lost from ships, inshore craft, offshore installations and from beaches and who have no known grave can be entered into the book.

Each October, a Service of Thanksgiving is held to allow friends and families to commemorate their loved ones.

This year, the service will begin at noon.

The Memorial Book is on permanent display at All Hallows, although there is a digital version to make it available to a wider audience.