Search ends for missing sailor and six-year-old daughter in New Zealand

Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter, Que, have not been heard from since 17 December 2016 when they left Kawhia Harbour in New Zealand on a catamaran

New Zealand Police say they have now completed the physical search for missing sailor Alan Langdon and his daughter, Que.

The 49-year-old father and his six-year-old child have not been seen since 17 December 2016, when they left Kawhia Harbour in in the Waikato, North Island.

It is thought they were heading for the Bay of Islands to spend Christmas with friends, however they did not arrive.

A relative contacted the police on Boxing Day, concerned that she had not heard from them.

In a statement, the New Zealand Police said: “Mr Langdon left the Kawhia Harbour with his six-year-old daughter Que on 17 December. It has been suggested that the boat was stocked for a voyage, but it is unknown what direction he went after leaving the vicinity of the Kawhia Harbour.”

Officers said Langdon did not notify anyone of his intentions.

Langdon and his daughter are believed to be on a 6.1-metre Wharram design catamaran. It is painted white, with blue anti-fouling paint.

It has white sails. The number T878 in black is visible on the sail.

The police search has covered the western coastline of the North Island, from Wellington to Cape Reinga and the eastern coastline from Cape Reinga to the Bay of Islands.

“There have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of similar vessels in the upper North Island area, but none of any significance since the New Year,” said the police.

Interpol have also been notified of the missing boat and its occupants, in the chance that Langdon has sailed to Australia or the Pacific Islands.

“The enquiry file will be maintained by the Waikato CIB and response planned for positive sightings or information coming to hand,” said the police statement.

“This search has covered a wide area of the New Zealand coastline as a consequence of Mr Langdon not giving anybody any notification of his intentions,” it continued.

“It has been managed by the Waikato Police Search and Rescue and the Auckland Police Maritime Unit with support from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre of New Zealand, Coastguard and the New Zealand Air Force.”

Officers hope Langdon will make contact when he arrives at his destination.

Meanwhile, Que Langdon’s mother has hired an Australian child recovery expert to find her.

Ariane Wyler has previously used specialist investigators to locate her estranged husband and daughter.