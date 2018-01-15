Six abandon ship as Sydney to Hobart yacht sinks off Tasmanian coast

Six people rescued from the water during a dramatic rescue off the Tasmanian coast as Hollywood Boulevard sinks on return from the Sydney to Hobart race

Six people have been winched to safety from a yacht returning from the Sydney to Hobart race after it sank in freezing waters off Flinders Island, northeast of Tasmania.

The 16m Hollywood Boulevard was returning to its home port in New South Wales after placing ninth in the Sydney to Hobart race when it began to take on water. The crew made a Mayday call and were forced to abandon ship.

According to reports from the crew, the boat got into trouble after striking what is thought to have been a large sunfish.

Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance flight paramedics rescued the six passengers from the freezing water. None of the six were ­injured. The boat could not be saved.

Veteran of 40 Sydney Hobarts, Michael Spies, was among the crew on board Hollywood Boulevard when it was rescued.