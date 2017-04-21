Video: 4 dead after yacht hits breakwater in Rimini harbour

An investigation is underway by the Italian authorities after a boating incident at Rimini harbour left four people dead

Four people have died and another two are injured after a Bavaria yacht was wrecked on the breakwater of Rimini harbour in stormy weather.

The Bavaria 50 Cruiser, called Dipiù, was on passage from Marina di Ravenna to Trapani in Sicily, when the crew decided to head for Rimini to make repairs.

According to media reports, the Dipiù suffered engine difficulties and hit the breakwater at the entrance to Rimini harbour before the crew had time to raise the sails.

The yacht grounded on the breakwater, lost its keel, and then capsized and dismasted on the afternoon of 18 April.

At the time, there was a 40-knot north-easterly wind and rough seas.

The emergency services, including the Coast Guard and local fire department, were contacted by members of the public.

Two helicopters were deployed to search for survivors.

Girl, 8, saved after treading water for hours in Manukau Harbour, NZ

There are reports that some of the crew jumped into the sea in order to try and make it to shore.

The four victims have been named as the 66-year-old owner of the boat, Alessandro Fabbri, his 38-year-old daughter Alessia, Enrico Martinelli, 68, and Ernesto Salin, 64.

The two remaining crew – 39-year-old Luca Nicolis and Carlo Calvelli, 69 – survived the shipwreck.

Both were recovered by the Italian Coast Guard and taken to hospital for treatment.

The Rimini prosecutor has now opened a case in order to find out what caused the accident.