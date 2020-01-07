Five-year warranty on Icom Marine VHF radios purchased in January 2020

Icom UK will have some great deals running throughout January 2020 from its network of authorised dealers throughout the UK and Southern Ireland.

There will be some great discounts as well as the opportunity for customers to upgrade the warranty of their purchases made in January to an amazing five years.

The exclusive five-year warranty on our VHF and AIS range can be activated online.

This offer is only available on the following products for leisure customers purchasing before the end of January 2020:

IC-M25 EURO

IC-M37E

IC-M73 EURO

IC-M73PLUS

IC-M93DEURO

IC-M330GE

IC-M506GE

IC-M605EURO

MA-500TR

So, if you are thinking of buying a VHF Marine Radio this year, purchase a model from an authorised Icom dealer in January and receive that extra peace of mind!

To find your local dealer visit the official Icom website.