New Icom marine products shown at METS Marine Trade Show

Icom has showcased new additions to its marine product range at the METS Trade show. Debuting at the show has been a new Class B AIS Transponder called the MA-510TR. This new product has some great features including an attractive wide viewing 4.3-inch colour screen, readable under direct sunlight. The MA-510TR also has a useful navigation function that guides the operator to specified waypoints.

Icom are also delighted to announce the introduction of new versions of previously best-selling Icom marine fixed VHF radios. The IC-M400BBE (previously the IC-M400BB) and the IC-M423GE (formerly the IC-M423G) are virtually identical to their predecessor except that they now feature an integrated GPS and external GPS antenna to meet the latest ITU-R M493-14 regulations.

Both models were firm favourites with many commercial and leisure marine users. The IC-M423G was popular because of its enhanced audio and dual station capability. The IC-M400BB was popular because it was a convenient black box solution that could be stored out of sight and controlled by a remote Commandmic microphone.

The reintroduction of these models also means the re-introduction of the HM-195CMI Multi-Station Commandmic Interface allowing multi-station control of the IC-M423GE and IC-M400BBE. The new radios also complement Icom’s current range of fixed marine VHF range which include the IC-M330GE, IC-M506GE and the IC-M605E.

Icom currently don’t have a release date for the MA-510TR but they are hopeful that it will be available for the start of the 2020 season. Both the IC-M423GE and IC-M400BBE will be available in early 2020. To pre-order, contact your local authorised Icom marine dealer. Alternatively, give our sales team a call on 01227 741741 or email: sales@icomuk.co.uk

For more information about the MA-510TR click here to download a pre-release brochure.