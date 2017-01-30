First Golden Globe Race entrant heads to the start line

Australian sailor Shane Freeman is on his way to the start line of the Golden Globe Race 2018, which will get underway on 16 June 2018

There are less than 17 months to go until the start of the 50th anniversary edition of the 1968 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race.

And one entrant is already heading to the start line of the iconic race.

Shane Freeman, 61, is sailing solo from Melbourne to the UK in his Tradewind 35 class yacht, Mushka.

The skipper will shortly round Cape Horn in his first major solo voyage, and has already experienced some challenges along the way.

Days ago, Mushka suffered steering failure; a problem Freeman managed to solve thanks to calm weather.

However, a blocked toilet outlet means his bathroom facilities are now reduced to a bucket.

The 50th anniversary Golden Globe Race will see 30 sailors race 30,000 miles non-stop and alone, with no outside assistance.

All entrants have to use only the same type, or similar equipment and technology that was carried on board Robin Knox-Johnston’s 1968/69 race winning yacht, Suhaili.

Entry is by invitation only, for sailors aged 18 years and older at the start on 16 June, 2018.

Entrants must show prior ocean sailing experience of at least 8,000 miles and another 2,000 miles solo in any boat, by 30 April, 2018.

Yachts are limited to the following 2018 Golden Globe Race approved designs:

Westsail 32 • Tradewind 35 • Saga 34 • Saltram 36 • Vancouver 32 & 34 • OE 32 • Eric (sister ship to Suhaili) • Aries 32 • Baba 35 • Biscay 36 • Bowman 36 • Cape Dory 36 • Nicholson 32 MKX-XI • Rustler 36 • Endurance 35 • Gaia 36 • Hans Christian 33T • Tashiba 36 • Cabo Rico 34 • Hinckley Pilot 35 • Lello 34 • Gale Force 34.

Australian skipper Freeman is one of 26 provisional entrants for the race.

The only woman to enter, 27-year-old Susie Goodall from the UK, is currently training on the first leg of a double Atlantic crossing in her Rustler 36. She is an offshore and ocean sailing instructor.

Other UK provisional entrants include 61-year-old Ian Reid, who is planning to compete in Maja, a ketch-rigged Belliure Endurance 35, and 1988 OSTAR competitor and veteran round the world sailor, Robin Davie, 65.

US provisional entries include Carl Huber, 56, 63-year-old professional sailor and US Coast Guard licensed captain, Istvan Kopar and Roy Butler Hubbard, 27.

Six French skippers are also listed as provisional entrants including Arsène Ledertheil, 59, who has taken part in La Figaro singlehanded races before graduating to transatlantic races including the Transat Lorient-St Barth and the Transat 650 events.

Five time Fastnet veteran, Francois Gouin, 57, 1977-78 Whitbread Round the World veteran, 63-year-old Patrick Phelipon, two-time holder of the Jules Verne trophy Philippe Péché, 55, and Lionel Regnier, 58, Quebec-Saint-Malo, Solidaire du Chocolat, Les Sables-Horta, Transat Jacques Vabre and Route du Rhum race veteran will all be looking to beat the legendary Jean-Luc van den Heede.

The 71-year-old five-time circumnavigator already holds the record for the fastest solo west-about non-stop circumnavigation against the prevailing winds and currents, and has been a podium finisher in the 1986 and 1985 BOC Challenge Around Alone Race, the 1990 and 1993 Vendée Globe Races.

The Golden Globe Race 2018 is being organised by the UK registered company, Golden Globe Race Ltd in conjunction with Ocean Frontiers Pty Ltd and McIntyre Adventure Ltd.

The Royal Nomuka Yacht Club in the Kingdom of Tonga is the Host Yacht Club.

Organisers are currently searching for a race director and assistant race director, as well as deciding the exact starting point of the Golden Globe Race 2018.

The original started in Falmouth, although Plymouth is being considered as the start port.

A final decision will be announced later in 2017.