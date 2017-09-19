Beneteau announces four new Oceanis models for this autumn

Alongside the new Oceanis 51.1, which won over the experts at its first sea trials, Beneteau has announced four new Oceanises

Following the UK debut of the Oceanis 51.1 at the Southampton Boat Show, Beneteau has announced four new Oceanis models.

The French yacht builder said it will be launching the Oceanis 55.1, 35.1, 38.1 and 41.1 this autumn.

While the new Oceanis 55.1 has been designed to “round off the large cruiser offer with chic comfort”, the three other new Oceanises “have been given a boost with a performance version that will satisfy the expectations of sailors looking for speed and sensations”.

Oceanis 55.1

In the wake of the new Oceanis 51.1 and the Oceanis Yacht 62, the Oceanis 55 has evolved into a 55.1 version that rounds off the Beneteau offer in the stylishly elegant large cruiser segment of the market.

With a tauter profile, this new 55.1 has retractable davits on deck and an in-mast furling system combined with a self-tacking jib that will make manoeuvres considerably easier.

The helm consoles, equipped with large navigation displays, favour visibility and manoeuvres under sail.

It has been designed by Beret Racoupeau Yacht Design, with an interior by Nauta Design.

Down below, expect brushed oak woodwork and plenty of space.

The chart table and its comfortable pivoting chair, the new upholstery in the lounge area and the spacious master cabin – 160 cm wide island bed and a separate en-suite shower room – give this Oceanis 55.1 all the hallmarks of a luxury yacht.

Oceanis 35.1, 38.1 and 41.1

Beneteau has release few details of the new performance versions of the Oceanis 35.1, 38.1 and 41.1, although it promises these yachts are for “sailors who love sensations”.

Masts are taller by one metre, there are lower booms and a set of Elvström Windward 300+ sails.

The French yacht builder said the equipment and deck fittings of these cruisers will render them that bit faster “and give them the edge.”