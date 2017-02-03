New search in Spain to find missing Lisa Brown

Guardia Civil officers have carried out a search close to the Spanish home of missing Lisa Brown. Her yacht dealer ex-boyfriend is being held in connection with her disappearance

3 February 2017

Spanish Police have carried out a fresh search for missing Scot Lisa Brown, who has not been seen since 4 November 2015.

Guardia Civil officers searched grounds yesterday near to the 32-year-old’s home at San Roque, Southern Spain.

A number of undisclosed items have been reportedly taken away for forensic examination.

This latest move comes after Spanish detectives announced last September that they were planning new sea and land searches for the mother-of-one, who is feared dead.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, yacht dealer Simon Corner, remains in custody.

He was originally interviewed by Guardia Civil detectives at the time of Lisa’s disappearance before fleeing the country.

He was later arrest via a European Arrest Warrant in Denmark and extradited back to Spain.

A reported friend of Corner’s, 51-year-old Stephen Jackson will also face extradition to Spain over Lisa’s disappearance.

The 51-year-old is currently serving a four year, nine month jail term in the UK for people smuggling, after 17 Albanians were found on his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

7 November

Lisa Brown’s family have visited Spain to mark the first anniversary of the 32-year-old’s disappearance.

Lisa, who is originally from Alexandria, Dumbartonshire, was last seen at her home on 4 November, 2015 in the town of San Roque.

The authorities were alerted after the mother-of-one failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, yacht dealer Simon Corner, has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Her mother, Catherine, her sister, Helen Jordan and her brother, Craig Douglas made the journey to Spain last week.

Speaking to the expat newspaper, the Olive Press, Douglas said the loss of Lisa is hard for the family.

“I struggle with my emotions — sometimes I cry when I’m alone but it’s not because I’m embarrassed anyone will see me,” he said.

“There is no shame in loving and missing someone. But I truly believe one day we will all be together again. Until then I hope I can stay strong because I know there are others that need me,” continued Douglas, who praised the Spanish police in their efforts.

“The level of work put in by police has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “They have spent more on this case than they would have for a Spanish national — we put our trust in them.”

Spanish police are reported to be planning further sea and land searches as they continue to look for Lisa.

Corner was detained in Denmark in April after leaving Spain shortly after Lisa went missing.

An arrest warrant for another British national has also been issued by the Spanish police.

Stephen Jackson, 50, is currently in a UK prison after pleading guilty to smuggling 17 Albanians into Sussex on a catamaran.

29 September

Spanish police are reportedly hiring specialists to help them with new sea and land searches, as they continue to look for missing Lisa Brown.

The 32-year-old is feared dead. She was last seen on 4 November, 2015 at her home in San Roque, Southern Spain.

Brown’s ex-boyfriend, yacht dealer Simon Corner, remains in custody after he was arrested in Denmark in April.

He was then extradited back to Spain, where he is being held in connection with Lisa’s disappearance.

Previous searches for Lisa, who comes from Alexandria, Dunbartonshire in Scotland, have found no trace of the mother-of-one.

The latest development comes following DNA analysis on blood stains found at Lisa’s home and in her car.

Data recovered from three mobile phones, which Corner was seen throwing into a harbour in Copenhagen before his arrest, are also reported to be significant.

At the time of Lisa’s disappearance, Corner was interviewed by Civil Guard detectives. He then fled the country.

Spanish detectives are also planning to question 51-year-old Stephen Jackson, of West Withering, West Sussex.

He is reported to be a friend of Corner’s.

Jackson is currently serving a four year, nine month jail term for people smuggling.

He was caught in May after police, armed with a European arrest warrant in connection with Lisa’s disappearance, boarded his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

Inside, they found 17 Albanians.

1 August

Stephen Jackson, who has been questioned over the disappearance of Lisa Brown, has been jailed for people smuggling.

The 51-year-old yachtsman has now started a four year, nine month jail term for trying to smuggle 17 Albanians into the UK.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge.

Jackson, who is from West Wittering, West Sussex, was caught in May after Sussex Police boarded his catamaran in Chichester Marina.

A European arrest warrant had been issued for Jackson in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Scot Lisa Brown.

The authorities were caught by surprise when they also discovered 17 immigrants on board the catamaran.

In interviews, he admitted to smuggling the men into the UK in exchange for the catamaran.

Jackson is believed to be close friends with Lisa’s ex-boyfriend Simon Corner, who has also been arrested in connection with the mother-of-one’s disappearance.

The 51-year-old will not be extradited to Spain until he has served out his prison sentence.

Lisa Brown was last seen on 4 November at her home in San Roque, Southern Spain.

Speaking following Jackson’s sentence, David Fairclough, who leads the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team, said that the 51-year-old yachtsman was “at the centre” of an organised people smuggling gang.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to anyone tempted to get involved with this kind of crime,” he said.

“Working closely with Border Force colleagues we will identify the criminals behind illegal entry attempts and they will be jailed,” stressed Fairclough.

He added that Jackson was “seeking to profit from the desperation of others to reach the UK”.

29 June

Stephen Jackson, 50, is being investigated for links to another key suspect in the disappearance of Lisa Brown – her ex-boyfriend Simon Corner.

This comes after the yachtsman pleaded guilty in Lewes Crown Court to smuggling 17 Albanians into Sussex on a catamaran.

The court heard last week that Spanish police had issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

It follows a search of a yacht in Lanzarote by members of the Spanish Guardia Civil last month.

The vessel is understood to be Daydream, a yacht alleged to be owned by Jackson. It has since been impounded by the Spanish authorities.

Lisa Brown was last seen on 4 November at her home in the town of San Roque. The authorities were alerted to the 32-year-old’s disappearance when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Yacht dealer Corner, who is from Liverpool, spoke to Spain’s Civil Guard police force at the time of Lisa’s disappearance, but then left the country.

He has since been arrested in Denmark and extradited back to Spain.

25 May

Lisa Brown was last seen on 4 November at her home in San Roque, Southern Spain.

Now, her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Liverpudlian yacht dealer, Simon Corner has appeared in court in connection with her disappearance. The reason for the court hearing, which took place in private on 24 May, has not been disclosed.

Corner was arrested in Denmark in April before being extradited back to Spain. A European Arrest Warrant had been issued for Corner.

Members of the Spanish Guardia Civil have also been searching a yacht in Lanzarote. The vessel is moored at Marina Lanzarote in the island capital Arrecife. Forensic teams in white suits are reported to have been on board the yacht on 24 May.

Lisa Brown, who is originally from Alexandria, Dumbartonshire, was last seen at her home in the town of San Roque. The authorities were alerted to her disappearance when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Police have searched the area around her home but have found no trace of the 32-year-old mother.

Yacht dealer Corner spoke to Spain’s Civil Guard police force at the time of Lisa’s disappearance, but then left the country.

14 April

The Spanish Guardia Civil is understood to have issued a European Arrest Warrant to trace Simon Corner, who has links to Ibiza, Thailand and Portugal. His girlfriend, Lisa Brown disappeared in southern Spain on 4 November.

She was last seen at her home in the town of San Roque. The authorities were alerted to her disappearance when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school.

Police have searched the area around her home but have found no trace of the 32-year-old mother.

Yacht dealer Corner, who is from Liverpool, spoke to Spain’s Civil Guard police force at the time of Lisa’s disappearance, but then left the country. He has not been seen since.

Brown’s sister, Helen Jordan has set up a Find Lisa Facebook page and a Find Lisa Fund to help pay for the cost of tracing Brown. More than £6,800 has already been raised.

Posting on the Facebook page, Jordan urged Corner to answer their questions about her sister’s disappearance. Numerous photos of Corner have also been uploaded, including the one below.

Corner has not been formally charged with any crime.

26 November

Spanish police are searching for a yacht dealer from Liverpool as a suspect in the disappearance 32-year old mother Lisa Brown.

Brown was last seen at her home in southern Spain, near Gibraltar, on 4 November.

Brown was first suspected missing when she failed to pick up her eight-year-old son from school in the town of San Roque, where she was living and working.

Spain’s Civil Guard police force, which is investigating the case, believes Brown may have been abducted by her boyfriend, Simon Corner, and taken to sea. Corner has also reportedly disappeared, and has not been seen at the marinas he regularly visited in his yacht.

Brown’s home has been sealed off and searched for clues and DNA samples. Dogs and divers have searched the area and the Guadiaro River near Brown’s home and found no trace, and the Civil Guard has enlisted the help of the Royal Gibraltar Police in their search for the missing couple.

Brown’s parents have travelled to Spain, and Brown’s former partner, Tony Tomillero, is looking after their child.

Brown is understood to have lived in Dumbarton, Scotland, before moving to Spain.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it is liaising with local authorities and providing assistance to the family of a missing British national.

