Video: Bruce 22E – Is this the fastest electric boat in America?

With a top speed of 35 knots, the Bruce 22E is looking to be the fastest electric boat on the America market. See it in action below!

Noiseless, with zero emissions and a top speed of just over 35 knots (41 mph/65.9km/h), the Bruce 22E is being marketed by its manufacturer as “the fastest electric boat in America”.

Built by the Canadian Electric Boat Company, the unveiling of the 22-foot vessel comes as more and more boat builders and designers focus on the green credentials.

Earlier this year following two years of research and design, the Dutch company, Edorado Marine announced the fully electric, zero emissions Edorado 7s.

The Bruce 22E is being billed as the first electric boat suitable for watersports.

It is hand built, with a fibreglass hull and traditional mahogany floor, seats and deck, as well as an open cockpit.

At the heart of the Bruce 22E is an electric propulsion system – the UQM Powerphase Pro 100.

Like a Tesla, it has a lithium-ion Panasonic battery bank, and a closed circuit, water-cooled, permanent magnet motor with digital controllers.

This battery is rechargeable with a regular 110-volt power source.

As a result, there is no CO2, no oil and no smoke produced by this electric boat…plus it is cheaper to run!

The Bruce 22E has a cruising speed of just over 17 knots (20mph/32.1km/h) and can take up to eight people.

It also comes with optional extras such as underwater lights and a swim platform.