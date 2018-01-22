Clyde Fishermen’s Trust raise over £37,000 to help in recovery operation of two missing fishermen on Loch Fyne

The Clyde Fishermen's Trust have started a crowdfunding page to help in the recovery operation of fishermen Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk who have been missing since their boat Nancy Glen capsized on Loch Fyne on Thursday (18 January)

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk from Tarbert, Strathclyde, went missing on Thursday (18 January) when their 40ft fishing vessel Nancy Glen capsized on Loch Fyne.

On Thursday evening, just after 6pm, HM Coastguard received a 999 call and a distress alert from a vessel in Loch Fyne reporting that they had recovered a fisherman, John Miller.

Miller, who was taken to hospital and discharged on Friday, said that there were two more casualties in the water, fathers of two Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk.

Tighnabruaich, Arran and Campbeltown RNLI lifeboats, the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Campbeltown, Dunoon, Tarbert, Kames, Inverary and Crinan were all immediately deployed. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service and a number of commercial vessels were also at the scene.

Campbeltown RNLI lifeboat was out searching all night but did not manage to locate the missing men. The search has continued all weekend but with no success.

Nancy Glen could have sunk as deep as 100 metres, experts said, and the two men could have been trapped. The search is now been treated as a recovery operation.

Clyde Fishermen’s Trust were quick to set up a crowdfunding page on JustGiving to assist the fishermen’s families and the recovery search. They have already raised over £37,000.

The MAIB (Marine Accident Investigations Branch) has launched an investigation.