Coast Guard rescues climber after he falls 30ft from cliff in Cornwall

The Coast Guard rescued a climber after his climbing partner reported his friend had fallen 30ft from a cliff near Sharpness Point

The Devon & Cornwall Police​ contacted the Coast Guard just before 5 pm on Sunday (7 January) alerting them that a climber had reported that his climbing partner had fallen 30ft over a cliff near Sharpness Point, Morwenstow, in Cornwall.

The Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter based at Newquay was sent to the scene alongside Bude Coastguard Search and Rescue Team​ and Hartland Coastguard Search and Rescue Team​.

The climber who had contacted the police had already assisted his partner by putting him the recovery position and then awaited the arrival of HM Coastguard. The Newquay Coastguard helicopter arrived on scene promptly. Despite the strong off-shore wind and turbulence, the helicopter reached the base of the cliff in order to lower the winchman and stretcher down to the scene.

The climber in peril and his climbing partner were rescued from an incoming tide after falling 30ft.

They were winched onboard the helicopter and taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.