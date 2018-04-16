Sunreef yachts, Jean Boulle Luxury and AGL Marine have partnered up to create the diamond coated 40 Open Sunreef Power

Diamond coated 40 Open Sunreef Power multihull yacht launched

The Sunreef Yachts shipyard, Jean Boulle Luxury and AGL Marine have announced that Sun King Diamond Coating will be applied to Sunreef’s next launch of the all-new 40 Open Sunreef Power.

The 40 Open Sunreef Power model, which had its official premiere at the Dubai International Boat Show 2018, is an ultra-dynamic day cruiser taking speed and elegance to a whole new level.

Vast, stable and fully customisable, this multihull speedster is all about lifestyle and performance. It is equipped with two Mercury Racing 860 HP engines and its exterior is coated in diamonds – literally.

Sun King Diamond Coating is the world’s only natural diamond-based coating with a finish that guarantees the highest quality and brilliance on any surface.

Oceanco’s Project Lumen has the same Sun King Diamond Coating.

Created using Jean Boulle Luxury’s proprietary, patent pending process Sun King Diamond Coating is made of the highest quality, ethically sourced natural gem diamonds.

The company that lead to this spectacular cooperation is AGL Marine, leader in yacht professional topsides and was intermediary in sales.

Commenting on the announcement Bertrand Boulle, CEO of Jean Boulle Luxury, said: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership with Sunreef Yachts, the leader in luxury catamaran building to create the world’s first diamond coated multihull boat. We look forward to working with Sunreef to create unique, exquisite boats that combine Sun King’s unsurpassed unsurpassed aesthetic brilliance with Sunreef’s innovative high performance catamarans.”

Richard Gibeaud from AGL Marine: “AGL Marine – an official distributor of AWL GRIP is proud to deliver this first luxury catamaran with the Alwcraft SE system combined with Sun King(R) Diamond Coating. We would like to thank Sunreef Yachts for always innovating in this luxury segment and for its many years of partnership with our company.”

Francis Lapp, Sunreef Yachts Founder and President of Sunreef Yachts, said: “Sunreef Yachts creative quest for perfection is perpetual. With this unique diamond hull finish we take another big step forward and redefine ultimate luxury.”

The launch of the 40 Open Sunreef Power with Diamond coating is scheduled for Summer 2018.