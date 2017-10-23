Dufour 520 Grand Large to showcase at Dusseldorf

The newly launched Dufour 520 Grand Large will be one of the new range of Dufour yachts on displays at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January

The new Dufour 520 Grand Large will be on show at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, which runs from 20-28 January 2018.

Designed by Dufour regular Umberto Felci, the 15.2 metre long yacht embraces many of the features of previous Dufour models, as well as a number of new features.

The cockpit is enclosed by generous side and aft seats, which also conceal a deck barbecue and sink.

The cockpit table includes a 39-litre drawer fridge hidden beneath the table-top, and the central aft seat rotates through 180° to offer additional seating for guests around the table.

A newly designed lowering transom creates a wide, two-tiered bathing platform.

Operated by remote control, the lower level of the two platforms hovers just above the water and the upper platform extends the cockpit and socialising space outboard.

The lower platform enables easy docking and unloading from a tender, creating a step downwards, rather than a step upwards on to the boat.

This is especially handy for unloading heavy provisions, boarding young children or enabling people with more limited range of movement to disembark with ease.

The wide transom also gives the helmsman good visibility from both behind and sitting beside the wheel.

A pod console sits forward of both wheels for all navigational equipment and remote controlled electronics. The two primary winches are also within each reach.

The mainsheet system runs on a coach roof mounted traveller keeping the cockpit area completely clear. A 108% overlapping headsail with genoa tracks and adjustable cars is fitted as standard.

The genoa sheets run to the primary winches and can be locked off at the turning blocks to enable easy sheet management.

There is also the option to fit a self-tacking jib.

Below decks the forward galley layout creates a very clean and open living space with spacious seating and dining area.

The salon table is set on an electronically adjustable mount and can be lowered to ‘coffee’ table height, or raised up to dining table level where it can also fold up when out of use and during passages.

Dufour’s trademark large side hull and deck windows flood the salon and spacious cabins with natural light and there is plenty of storage.

LED lighting sets and 220v plugs with USB recharging points are positioned by each bed, and LED lights are conveniently fitted inside the wardrobes too.

The interiors use solid wood, with the choices of moabi, oak and teak finish.

There are a variety of layouts available, with three fitted cabins to sleep six or four cabin options offering up to eight berths, with two or three heads and the option of separate showers.

The aft cabins can also be converted from doubles to twin beds, which is helpful for both family use and chartering.

Base price starts from €282,625 ex VAT.

Technical Specifications of the Dufour 520:

LOA: 15.20m

Hull Length: 14.75m

Waterline Length: 13.67m

Max Beam: 4.80m

Light Displacement: 15245Kg

Draft: 2.3m

Keel Weight: 4042kg

Fuel Tank Capacity: 450 Ltr

Water Tank Capacity: 720 Ltr

Engine Power: 75 cv

Sail Area: 100.8m2

Main Sail Area: 52.80m2

Genoa Sail Area: 48 m2