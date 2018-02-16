Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing unveils superboat at Miami International Boat Show

The 515 Project One $2 million superboat from Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing unveiled in Miami

The 515 Project One was unveiled on Thursday 15 February, a collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing. The Cigarette Racing offshore powerboat is inspired by the Mercedes-AMG Project One, a hypercar that’s derived from Formula 1.

The $2 million superboat is 51.5ft long and packs 3,100 total horsepower and should be good for 140mph. It is the fastest and most advanced boat the partnership has ever developed and it’s ninth special edition boat.

The superboat has twin Mercury Racing staggered 1350/1550 QC4v engines.

The look and styling mimics the colour scheme used on the Mercedes-AMG Project One hybrid supercar. The boat’s deck is constructed completely of carbon fiber to reduce weight. Carbon Fiber is also used for the inner structural laminate of the hull, forward bulkheads, cabin liner, engine hatch, consoles and storage hatches to significantly reduce the overall weight.

“For 11 years, Cigarette Racing has been our trusted partner that has allowed us to extend our likeminded core performance principles from the land to the water,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

“By directly translating Formula 1 technology from the track to the street, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is our most ambitious and awe-inspiring vehicle yet. It is incredible to see our vision reimagined for the water in such an impressive and highly compelling form.”

Cigarette Racing published: “The 515 Project ONE Inspired by Mercedes-AMG is the most innovative performance boat that the Cigarette Racing Team has ever built. At 51.5 feet long and 9.5 feet wide, with seating for six, the 515 Project ONE has more than 30% more surface area than the 50 Marauder yet delivers an even higher level of performance.”