Misha Merzliakov Yacht Design unveils two brand new concepts: 70m trimaran and 40m explorer yacht

Recently launched in Australia, the two vessels are made in aluminium and boast plenty of space for entertaining, toys and tenders

Australian yacht designer Misha Merzliakov Yacht Design (MMYD) has launched two brand new superyacht concepts: the 70-metre trimaran and 40-metre explorer yacht, both made of aluminium, created in collaboration with Gold Coast City Marina and Shipyard (GCCM) and Shaun Phelps from Periscope Naval Architects.

The craft, 70m trimaran, Greta and 40m explorer yacht GCX40 are defined by a utilitarian look.

They both boast plenty of storage and options for toys and tenders, sleep up to 12 guests and can accommodate an array of entertainment requirements.

Trimaran Greta look is softened by expansive decks and an infinity pool on the transom and enjoys a large storage area for toys and equipment.

“We have incorporated the requests from clients into ‘Greta’ to include practical and plenty of storage for submersibles, tenders, dive equipment and more. There is a balance between the interior and exterior entertaining and living spaces which lend the yacht to multiple generations of a family finding an area which suit their needs,” explained Misha.

Continues below…

Explorer yacht GCX40 is designed for tropical reef exploration and sports a shallow draft for efficient and long range warm water yachting. The 40m yacht boasts multiple options for open air dining, expansive exterior decks with lounges, plunge pool, and beach club, perfect for entertaining guests and having fun at sea.

“We took inspiration from Australia’s tropical reef coastline to design a yacht which would enhance the experience for the avid explorer or diver discovering Australia or the South Pacific,” continued Misha.

Since being unveiled at the end of April at the Australian Superyacht Rendezvous (ASR), both vessels have already generated substantial interest, with five direct requests for more details from clients