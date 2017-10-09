He’s done it! Nick Thompson claims his first European title

Two-time Laser world champion, Nick Thompson, is now looking ahead to the Olympic Games after winning gold in Spain

Nick Thompson has come back from fifth place to claim the Laser European title.

The 31-year-old from Lymington, who is already a two-time Laser world champion, finished first in some challenging breezy conditions in Barcelona.

He ended up 18 points ahead of second placed Francesco Marrai from Italy. New Zealand’s Andrew McKenzie took third.

“The week has been incredibly tricky, I knew coming into the regatta that Barcelona wasn’t going to be an easy venue and it was going to about the long game and not about necessarily winning one race and then messing up the next one,” said Nick Thompson, who has medalled a few times in the European competition.

“It was going to be about putting together a series and coming out on top at the end and it proved to be that way,” he added.

The sailor, whose club is the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, now has Tokyo 2020 firmly in mind.

Continues below…

“To finally take the European title means there’s just one thing left – the Olympics,” he said.

Nick Thompson will now be preparing for the Sailing World Cup in Gamagori, Japan, followed by the Enoshima Olympic Week,

Great Britain achieved three more top-ten finishes in Barcelona.

Lorenzo Chiavarini ended the week sixth in the men’s competition.

Meanwhile, there was also success for the British women.

Hickling Broad Sailing Club’s Georgina Povall came seventh overall, her best senior European performance to date.

Alison Young took ninth overall, having slipped down the table, but will be hoping to make amends in Gamagori later this month.