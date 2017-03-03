Nominate your boat name for a chance to win!

Boat insurance company MS Amlin is asking people to submit their stories and photographs about boat names for a chance to win tickets to the Southampton Boat Show

Boat owners are being asked for their help to hunt out the best name for a boat.

The search is being run by boat insurance specialists MS Amlin, formerly Haven Knox-Johnson.

The idea was prompted by the company’s own recent name change.

MS Amlin’s senior underwriter, Keith Lovett, said a winner would be chosen each month.

“Names are really important – people only give a name to things they really care about – children, their home, pets – and, of course, boats! We’re proud to call ourselves MS Amlin which got us thinking about also celebrating boat names,” he said.

“So we are asking boat owners for stories or photos about boat names, not necessarily their own, and we’ll be giving away Southampton Boat Show tickets each month for the best or funniest name, photo or story,” stated Lovett.

The search for the best boat name started earlier this year at the London Boat Show.

Leading figures in the boating world including Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts, Steve Arber of Tingdene Marinas and Graham Davies of Pontos Winches all had their thoughts and suggestions captured on video.

Sir Robin’s suggestion was Grey Power, the name of his Open 60 which he entered in the Route du Rhum in 2014.

“I think the naming of a boat is very personal. In the old days you’d use use something that you hoped would bring you luck, like Provident, a name like that or some use their daughter’s name or their wife’s name,” he said.

“I always think it is a very personal thing a name. Everyone got Grey Power. It was me basically saying to people that just because I’ve passed retirement age it doesn’t mean that my brain has turned to porridge or I am going to have a heart attack every time I climb the stairs, so I thought calling the boat Grey Power sent a little message,” explained Sir Robin.

To submit your story or photo for a chance to win Southampton Boat Show tickets click here.