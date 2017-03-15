Businessman was “showing off” in RIB when he crashed, killing his friend

Winchester Crown Court has heard that 34-year-old Aaron Brown took friends out on "thrill-seeking" joyrides on his RIB before crashing it into his luxury motor yacht

15 March 2017

A jury at Winchester Crown Court has heard that businessman Arron Brown was “showing off” in front of his friends, before crashing his Williams Turbojet 325 RIB into his luxury motor yacht, killing his friend.

Father-of-one, Ryan Scott McKinlay, died as a result of the accident at Osborne Bay, Isle of Wight on 19 June 2015.

Brown, 34, of Botley Road, Curdbridge, Hampshire, denies the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The jury saw footage of the accident, which was shot by McKinlay’s wife.

It showed Brown driving the RIB at speed towards the 62-foot Fairline Targa, named True Blue, before it collided into the motor yacht’s swim platform.

Prosecuting, Nick Tucker said Brown “desperately” tried to steer the RIB away from the Fairline, but the boat skidded.

“Mr McKinlay, sitting at the front, had no chance. The swimming platform hit him in the chest at full force and threw him into the water,” said Tucker.

“Mr Brown was catapulted into the air and onto the swimming platform, and he escaped with minor injuries,” added the prosecutor.

Tucker told the jury that Brown had ignored his training by driving the RIB too close to another vessel.

“He ignored that advice (in order) to show off.

“He chose to pilot the boat towards a 38-tonne cruiser at something like 30mph with his friend sitting at the front of the boat and hanging on, and as a result Ryan McKinlay was killed,” he said.

Businessman Brown had hired skipper Paul Cary to take the Fairline Targa from Swanwick in Hampshire to Osborne Bay.

Tucker said Carey and Brown had taken it in turns to take the RIB on “thrill seeking” joyrides.

Carey, 52, of Chatsworth Road, Southampton, faces a charge of driving too fast in contravention of Merchant Shipping regulations, which he denies.

The trial continues.

22 June 2016

A Hampshire businessman has pleaded not guilty to unlawfully killing his friend, Ryan Scott McKinlay during a boating incident.

Aaron Brown, 33, of Harmsworth Farm, Curbridge, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 20 June.

McKinlay died on 19 June, 2015 during a boating incident in Osborne Bay, Isle of Wight.

The 36-year-old businessman lived in Gosport and left behind a wife and a son.

Brown was granted unconditional bail and the case was adjourned for trial on 10 October.

25 May 2016

A Hampshire businessman has appeared in court charged with the unlawful killing of Ryan Scott McKinlay. The 36-year-old died during a boat accident in Osborne Bay, Isle of Wight last year.

Aaron Maurice Brown, 33, of Harmsworth Farm, Curbridge, Hampshire appeared before West Hampshire Magistrates’ Court on 19 May.

He is charged with unlawfully killing Ryan Scott McKinlay on 19 June, 2015, contrary to Common Law.

McKinlay, who was from Gosport, left behind a wife and son.

Brown’s case was committed to Winchester Crown Court for trial on 20 June.

24 June, 2015

A 30-year-old man from Southampton has been interviewed under caution by police after a man died following the Osborne Bay collision on June 19.

Hampshire Police questioned the man on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after the incident between a RIB and a larger motorboat killed Ryan McKinlay on Friday.

Related articles

The 36-year-old from Gosport was travelling on a small tender when a collision occurred with the yacht that had been carrying the RIB earlier the same day.

Mr McKinlay was seriously injured as a result of the incident and was airlifted to hospital before being pronounced dead later in the evening.

It is believed that there were originally a dozen or so people aboard the motorboat, with the majority being taken ashore by the Cowes and Gosport lifeboats.

Local rescue crews towed the RIB from the scene into Cowes, with the larger motorboat being escorted by a police launch.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: “The man was not arrested. He is not on bail but may be interviewed pending ongoing enquiries.

“Officers from Hampshire’s Constabulary’s Major Crime team are now leading the investigation into the death of 36-year-old Ryan Scott McKinlay from Gosport.

“Detectives would like to thank all partner agencies and members of the public for their ongoing co-operation and assistance with this investigation.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination was due to be held on Tuesday afternoon, with the results not yet having been released.