Princess Yachts announce their support of eXXpedition to Further Protect the Oceans

Princess Yachts have lent their support to all-female environmental voyage eXXpedition, which aims to shed light on the impact of plastic on the environment and human health

Princess Yachts have announced their support of eXXpedition North Pacific 2018.

eXXpedition North Pacific 2018 is an all-female sailing expedition and scientific research mission set up to shed light on the crisis of plastics in the oceans, focussing on microplastics and the impact on environmental and human health.

The environmental expedition, led by British skipper and ocean advocate Emily Penn, will sail the North Pacific Gyre, starting in Hawaii on 23 June and ending in Seattle via Vancouver this summer.

The eXXpedition crew is made up of female scientists, students, artists, filmmakers, business women, psychologists, actors, ocean activists and sustainability professionals, and novice as well as experienced sailors.

Kiran Haslam, Marketing Director, Princess Yachts Limited, said: “I am really pleased to confirm Princess’ commitment to pushing for change in the consumption of plastics, and to limit the impact we have as the world’s leading luxury yacht manufacturer in this regard.

“At all of our events we will stamp out the use of plastic straws, bags and wrappers, and we are now committed to bring about the same change within our global network. We will be asking all of our global distribution and dealer points, which exceeds 100 offices globally, to be following our lead over the coming months. We are delighted to be sponsoring eXXpedition, and wish the team a successful voyage. The Princess community, both professionally as well as personally, are united in seeing the ladies tackle toxicants via education and research, to bring about significant change in how mankind behaves going forward, and we will follow their journey closely.”

The expedition aims to raise awareness of the impact of single-use plastic and toxics in the world’s oceans; celebrate women in science, leadership and adventure; create a community of female change-makers and inspiring global ambassadors to tackle the environmental and health impacts of plastic pollution; and champion and contribute to innovative scientific research to tackle the crisis.

eXXpedition, the British Community Interest Company behind North Pacific 2018, specialises in all-women sailing expeditions and is supported by the UN Environment Clean Seas initiative and Ocean Wise. This is their 10th eXXpedition voyage and the first in the North Pacific Gyre.

During the month long voyage, the crew will make daily trawls for plastics and pollutants, and collect data for a variety of global datasets and scientific research studies.