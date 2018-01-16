Princess Yachts reveals partnership with BAR Technologies to create technologically advanced new yacht

Princess Yachts and BAR Technologies are working together to create a new yacht which will be launched this year

Princess Yachts has announced that it’s working with BAR Technologies as an official partner to create a new yacht that will be launched later this year. BAR Technologies was formed to exploit the wealth of design knowledge, technical skills and resources built up through Land Rover BAR‘s (Ben Ainslie Racing) involvement in the America’s Cup.

The new boat was sighted, covered in camouflage, at the BAR testing facilities early last week – and set tongue wagging.

Princess Yachts said that the mid-30ft craft “will bring speed, efficiency and new technology while remaining true to Princess’ core with high quality materials, comfort, seakeeping, craftsmanship and design that will stand the test of time.”

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman of Princess Yachts confirmed: “We pride ourselves on creating yachts of exceptional design and quality. Now, working together with BAR Technologies we are thrilled to be working on a brand-new fully carbon fibre yacht that will deliver an exhilarating experience through bold innovation and cutting-edge technology. While we cannot reveal more at this point we are confident this entirely new class of yacht, which is one of the most exciting and revolutionary products Princess has developed will become this year’s most sought-after product.”

Continues below…

While specific information on the boat isn’t yet available, it was spotted in Portsmouth covered in ‘Dazzle Camouflage’ – a pattern especially designed to confuse the eye and disguise the features of the new yacht. The camouflage was created by Katie Sheppard from the Plymouth College of Art, who was among 20 students on the BA Printed Textile Design and Surface Pattern course that entered the competition to design a new version of Dazzle for Princess.

Dazzle was originally conceived of by Norman Wilkinson for early 19th century Naval vessels, featuring a specific geometric pattern that confused rather than concealed. These original dazzle camouflaged Royal Naval vessels were created in Plymouth – at the very same site where Princess creates its award-winning luxury yachts today.