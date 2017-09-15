Search is on for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image of 2017

Professional sailing photographers are being invited to submit their pictures for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2017

Professional sailing photographers have until 12 October 2017 to submit their pictures for this year’s Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award.

The winner will take home not only the converted award, but €1,000 and a clock designed by Swiss luxury watchmaker, Hublot.

Last year’s winner was the French photographer, Jean-Marie Liot.

His picture of Morgan Lagravière training ahead of the Vendée Globe onboard his IMOCA Safran, entirely submerged by a wave at high speed, was chosen by the five panel jury out of 149 entries.

Started in 2010, the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award is the world’s premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing.

It aims to celebrate the very best yacht racing image taken during the year, and which best represents the essence and excitement of the sport.

Open to professional photographers, it provides an opportunity for yacht racing specialists to display their work and share their passion with a wide audience.

More than one million people saw the pictures submitted for the last edition of the contest.

To be eligible for submission, all images have to be taken between 13 October 2016, and 12 October 2017.

The top 80 pictures will be pre-selected by Daniel Allisy (FRA), founder of Voiles & Voiliers, Rob Kothe (AUS), founder of the Sail-World network and Jean-Marie Liot.

They will be published on the event website and social networks on 18 October 2017, allowing the public and the international jury to vote.

The international jury consists of Allisy, Kothe and Liot, as well as Nicolas Mirabaud (SUI), member of the Executive Committee, Mirabaud & Cie SA, and pro sailor Sally Barkow (USA).

The top 20 pictures selected by the international jury will be displayed during World Sailing’s annual conference in Puerto Valarta, Mexico, as well as at the Yacht Racing Forum in Aarhus, Denmark, on 27-28 November.

The winner will be announced at the forum on 20 November 2017.

Two secondary prizes – The Yacht Racing Forum Award and the Public Award – will also be be given out.

The Yacht Racing Forum Award is selected by the delegates attending World Sailing’s annual conference and the Yacht Racing Forum.

The Public Award is selected by the votes from the public on Facebook.

The winners will each receive €500 prize money.