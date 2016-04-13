Sunseeker to star in new BBC documentary

The programme, which airs this Friday, sees the BBC film crew follow the build of Sunseeker International’s new 131 Yacht from conception through to its launch.

Sunseeker is starring in the BBC Two documentary, ‘Britain’s Biggest Superyachts: Chasing Perfection’ which will air this Friday, 15 April at 9pm.

During the 10 months of filming, the crew was given behind the scenes access to capture the journey of the new 131 Yacht (pictured above) from concept to build at the manufacturing facility in Poole, and then through to final delivery.

The 131 Yacht enables its owner to tailor every element of the interior design and layout to their personal preferences via Sunseeker’s unique ‘Bespoke’ service, which is highlighted in the one hour long documentary.

As well as documenting the build in its Dorset shipyards, filming also took place during the boat shows in the latter half of 2015 and at the London Boat Show in January of this year, where the 131 Yacht made its world premiere. The 40 metre yacht is the largest model ever to make its debut in London.

The 131 Yacht is based on the classic Sunseeker deep V hill. It can accommodate up to 12 guests depending on the layout and options selected. A standout feature is the addition of feature glass in the master stateroom, saloon and upper saloon to create a light filled and comfortable environment for owner and guests.

The large tri-deck yacht has an extended cruising range of 1,500 nautical miles when operating at 10 knots, and boasts a top speed of 23 knots. Build time for each new 131 Yacht is around one year.