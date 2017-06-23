Pictures: The ‘Tesla catamaran’ – the SoelCat 12 – is being launched in New Zealand

Dubbed the future of coastal water boating, the solar electric SoelCat 12 will be launched in Auckland on Sunday (25 June)

What Tesla has done for the electric car market, the Dutch company, Soel Yachts, hopes to do with the launch of the SoelCat 12.

It has partnered with Naval DC to design and build a solar electric 16-person catamaran.

“One cannot just take any existing hull shape, add an electric motor and hope that it achieves a range of 150nm,” explained Soel Yacht;s system integrator, David Czap.

“Efficient electric propulsion requires an entirely different approach from nowadays technologies and practices. Therefore, all our vessels are integrally designed from start to finish for and with electric propulsion and the specific duty cycle in mind,” he explained.

With an installed battery capacity of 2 x 60 kWh, the SoelCat 12 standard operational profile is set to a cruising speed of 8 knots with a range of 6 hours solely running on battery power and a maximum speed of 14 knots.

Once the sun starts to shine the vessel’s cruising speed of 8 knots is prolonged to 7.5 hours.

Lowering the speed to the so-called ‘break-even speed’ at 6 knots results in a 24-hour range and this is even throughout the night when there is no energy harvest from the solar array.

During downtime, the vessel turns into a mobile power station, which is able to supply up to 15kVA for land based facilities.

This means that solar catamaran is capable of providing energy for up to five households, even at the most remote places.

The systems on board the SoelCat12 can also be monitored via your smart device, like an iPhone or iPad, providing the skipper with real time insight into the catamaran’s performance which means he can drive the vessel at optimum efficiency.

This Naval UI system can also provide remote monitoring capabilities, so Naval DC can assist in providing system services.

It also allows guests to connect with their smartphone to the vessel’s sound system.

The SoelCat 12 is easily transported too.

Engineered and designed as a smart modular vessel, the solar electric catamaran can be disassembled and transported to any location via two 40ft containers.

“The SoelCat 12 reduces all disturbing sound and CO2 emissions in our harbours, lagoons and oceans,” states the co-founder of Soel Yachts, Joep Koster.

The solar electric catamaran will be launched in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday (25 June).

Members of the public are also being invited to join the crew for a free solar electric cruise around Viaduct Harbour.