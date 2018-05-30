Adler starts construction of its first Adler Suprema X yacht

Adler has confirmed it has started construction of its first Adler Suprema X yacht in Italy. The 25.25m yacht will be launched in 2019
The Suprema X Hybrid is based on the Adler Suprema introduced in 2016, of which it retains its features, such as the
carbon fibre/Kevlar construction and design by Nuvolari Lenard.
However at 25.25m the Suprema X Hybrad is two metres longer and more spacious.
The open-plan main deck offers a large saloon, dining for eight guests, a galley, day head, separate wheelhouse and Jacuzzi on the open foredeck.
The flybridge can have various layouts. The T-top with sunsails and hardtop with sun window versions provide maximum exposure to the sun and sea.
Owners can choose to remove the main deck wheelhouse and opt instead for the enclosed sky lounge version with a single helm station. This layout solution can be revised to provide extra guest space.
The lower deck boasts the full-beam owner’s stateroom with independent access, two en-suite guest cabins, and a forward VIP suite.
The Suprema X is available with conventional or hybrid propulsion. In the latter case, the Hybrid Marine Solution (HMS) package combines two electric motors and generators (E-Units), two Caterpillar C18 engines and battery banks of 170kW.
In diesel mode, the yacht will have a top speed of 30 knots, while in full-electric mode it will be 10 knots without exhaust fumes, vibration or noise.
At a glance…
Loa: 25.25m
Lh: 23.95m
Bmax: 6.04m
Dry displacement: 51t
Full displacement: 57t
Fuel: 6000l
Fresh water: 1000l
Black water: 500l
