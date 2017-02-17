Pictures: Aston Martin AM37 makes US debut

The prototype Aston Martin AM37 powerboat will be shown for the first time in the United States at the Yachts Miami Beach Show which begins today



17 February 2017

Following its world premiere in Monaco last September, the prototype Aston Martin AM37 powerboat has been unveiled to the American market.

It is being shown at the Yachts Miami Beach on Collins Avenue, which runs from 16-20 February 2017.

The unveiling of the first Aston Martin powerboat is considered to be one of the highlights of the show.

The Aston Martin AM37 combines innovative technology and bespoke craftsmanship with a balance of design and engineering, performance and comfort, luxury and functionality.

The AM37 – which can carry up to eight people – is being marketed as the ultimate day cruiser.

It has been built at the UK premises of Quintessence Yachts, and costs £1.3 million.

The sliding deck allows owners to completely cover and uncover the cockpit of the boat at the touch of a button.

The wraparound windscreen is made from a single piece of sculpted glass fluidly draped over the AM37’s foredeck. With its extreme double curvature, the windscreen sets a new industry standard, said Quintessence Yachts is a media release.

An electro-hydraulic carbon fibre bimini top is stowed above the engine hatch when not in use and a swim platform extending from the aft deck allows for easy access to the water.

At the helm, the AM37’s carbon fibre dashboard echoes styling elements from Aston Martin’s sports cars.

It includes the finest leather with functional features, such as the steering wheel, throttle handles and joystick in polished metal.

The AM37 can also be used overnight by converting the table into a comfortable double bed.

The cabin comes with mood lighting and air-conditioning, and also has a refrigerator, microwave oven, espresso machine and on board lavatory.

The 37-foot model is available in two versions – the AM37 with an estimated top speed of 45 knots and a choice of two 370 hp Mercury diesel or two 430 hp Mercury petrol engines, and the AM37S version with an estimated 50 knots derived from its twin 520 hp Mercury petrol engines.

Commenting on the launch, the CEO of Quintessence Yachts, Mariella Mengozzi, said: “As the exclusive builders of the Aston Martin powerboats, Quintessence Yachts translate design into functionality and technology to enhance the customer experience.”

“Yachts Miami Beach is a strategic event for us to reach our clients and we are proud to showcase the AM37, a boat that represents an entirely new concept for the yachting world. We are very gratified by the strong interest in our yacht before the boat show and this is the right time to present it to an expectant American audience,” added the CEO.

28 September 2017

It was one of the most hotly anticipated launches at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show – the unveiling of the Aston Martin AM37 powerboat.

The new day-cruiser has been built in collaboration with Quintessence Yachts and Mulder Design, which created the high-speed superyachts Octopussy, Moonraker, and The World Is Not Enough.

The AM37, which let’s face it has James Bond stamped all over it, will cost £1.3 million.

The 37-foot powerboat is offered in two versions, with the AM37S expected to reach speeds of 50 knots.

According to Aston Martin, the AM37 is the result of two years of research and development, “challenging the status quo of the nautical world and combining the best in innovative technology and bespoke craftsmanship.”

Aston Martin’s “master craftsmen”, who worked on cars such as One-77, Aston Martin Vulcan and the new DB11, provided their automotive experience, which was reinterpreted onto the AM37.

Aston Martin’s EVP and chief creative officer, Marek Reichman commented: “AM37 is a pure translation of the Aston Martin DNA into an entirely new maritime concept.”

“The powerboat reflects our values in terms of power, beauty and soul. The most important attribute for Aston Martin is the design language and proportion, we have transferred this DNA into AM37,” he continued.

“It was important to us when considering this project to make sure that the boat design was as beautiful and timeless as our cars, the AM37 is a striking boat with fantastic proportion and elegance,” he noted.

The AM37 is a day cruiser that can be transformed into an overnight berth – the table folds down into a bed.

The cabin has mood lighting, air-conditioning, refrigerator, microwave oven, a coffee machine and a lavatory on board. “Absolute comfort is guaranteed,” said Aston Martin.

Crafted from the finest leathers, rear seating is available for up to eight people.

The exterior of the AM37 highlights attention to detail in every element of its design.

The wraparound windscreen has been created from a single piece of sculpted glass fluidly draped over the AM37’s foredeck. With extreme double curvature it sets a new industry standard.

Sliding deck technology allows owners to cover the cockpit of the boat completely at the touch of a button.

The three lightweight carbon panels, operated by the AM37 key, fold under the aft deck when the cockpit is uncovered.

An electro-hydraulic carbon fibre bimini top is stowed under the engine hatch when not in use and, extending from the aft deck, a swim platform allows for easy access to the water.

At the helm, the AM37’s carbon fibre dashboard echoes styling elements from Aston Martin’s most advanced sports cars.

It includes fine leather with functional features, such as the steering wheel, throttle handles and joystick in polished metals.

The boat’s navigation, control monitor and entertainment systems are all integrated, with advanced multimedia functions.

CEO for Quintessence Yachts, Mariella Mengozzi said: “It’s been an exciting journey and we have relished partnering with Aston Martin on such a special project that blends craftsmanship with futuristic technology – the perfect mix for this unique powerboat.”

“We took on the challenge to create a true revolution on the water and an extraordinary powerboat, and I’m delighted to present the AM37, a new way of experiencing life at sea,” she added.

The 37-foot model is available in two versions – the AM37 with an estimated top speed of 45 knots and a choice of two 370 hp Mercury diesel or two 430 hp Mercury petrol engines. And the AM37S version with an estimated 50 knots derived from its twin 520 hp Mercury petrol engines.

15 September 2016

The date of the eagerly awaited unveiling of the new AM37S from Aston Martin and Quintessence Yachts has been announced.

The prototype of the sportier version of the AM37 will have its world preview at the Monaco Yacht Show, which runs from 28 September to 1 October, 2016.

Details of the AM37s are being kept a closely guarded secret.

So far, the only revelations have been that the powerboat will be “the ultimate sports driving experience” and fitted with twin 520 hp Mercury petrol engines for a maximum speed of up to 52 knots.

See pictures of the AM37 below

But, to keep the anticipation going for fans, Quintessence Yachts has revealed the colour of the new prototype – ocellus teal – maritime.

It has also announced that owners of the 37-foot AM37 have the benefit of being able to select from the Aston Martin colour palette when choosing the colour for their boat.

This vast choice of colours allows each AM37 to be personalised to its owner’s personal requirements.

Quintessence Yachts said it expects that some clients will enjoy having a matching Aston Martin car and boat.

“While many boat manufacturers have produced painted metallic finished yachts in the past, these have typically been from a standard and rather limited set of paint colours,” explained the sales director for Quintessence Yachts, James Hall.

“Having the ability to select from the Aston Martin range allows AM37 owners to create a genuinely unique vessel which stands out from the crowd and is exceptionally personal,” he added.

Quintessence Yachts said that although the colours will be the same, the makeup of the paint will be to marine specifications.

It added that the “stylish and sleek” paint, ocellus teal – maritime, merges paint technology and the latest trends to create an eye-catching and subtle visual effect.

This will emphasise the design, lines and shapes of the first AM37.

13 April 2016

Aston Martin and Quintessence Yachts will hold the worldwide preview of the AM37 on 13 April.

The powerboat is the result of years of research and development by both companies, and aims to “fuse” together the “maritime and automotive worlds”.

Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said, “It is true that a beautiful, simple shape is critical to a product’s success but it must also have drama, which is provided by surface language, proportions, and through the choice of exciting materials.”

“The most important attribute for Aston Martin is the language of design and we have transferred this language into AM37. The new powerboat represents the ideal combination of luxurious and technical materials, generating a powerful yet understated finished product,” he states.

See pictures of the new AM37 below

Customers can choose between two 37 foot models. The AM37 has a maximum speed of around 44 knots, with a choice of either two 370 hp Mercury diesels or two 430 hp Mercury petrol engines.

The AM37 S is described as “the ultimate sports driving experience”. It is fitted with twin 520 hp Mercury petrol engines for a maximum speed of up to 52 knots.

One of the most striking features of the powerboat is its unique sliding deck. This allows owners to completely cover the cockpit of the boat, protecting it from the elements and uninvited guests.

The deck consists of three carbon panels which can be operated by the electronic command of the AM37 key, folding under the aft deck to uncover the cockpit. Once the cockpit is open, the aft deck slides back to facilitate access to the dock and allow those onboard to easily dive into the water and open the swimming ladder. The deck can also be raised to give access to the engine room, storage compartments and bimini top.

The AM37 also boasts the latest onboard technologies. The air conditioning, fridge and espresso machine can be started on remote while still at home or driving to the marina.

It also features integrated navigation, control monitor and entertainment systems, with advanced multimedia functions and interactive voice control. The user interface of the multimedia and entertainment system is installed in the 15-inch HD touchscreen on the dashboard, which guests can also use. Owners will have their own dedicated display for monitoring engine status and navigation.

The AM37 will also be fitted with Bravo Three XR sterndrives and electric anchoring. Added options include Axius Joystick Piloting or the installation of a bow Jet Thruster system from Holland Marine Parts.

Speaking ahead of the unveiling at Milan Design Week, Quintessence Yachts Chief Executive Officer, Mariella Mengozzi commented, “At Quintessence Yachts we translate design in functionality and technology to enhance the customer experience. We’re proud to present elements of the AM37 at Milan Design Week, a boat that represents an entirely new concept for the yachting world.”