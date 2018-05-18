Princess Yachts releases details and images of its new flybridge: Princess 70

The Princess 70 will get her global premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival but she can be seen in a special preview at the British Motor Yacht Show 18 - 20 March

The new flybridge Princess 70 will be unveiled globally at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2018, but she can be seen ahead of her world premiere this weekend at the British Motor Yacht Show.

Just like the other craft in the brand’s flybridge class, the 26.6m2 Princess 70 boats modern, clean lines and is ideal for entertaining and socialising.

She features a large U-shaped dining area, with fully-equipped wetbar, barbecue, aft sunpad and a forward seating area, which cab be converted into a sunbed, adjacent to the helm.

On the foredeck, there is a forward facing sofa and table, plus a sun pad.

On the main deck, an aft galley arrangement opens out towards the cockpit, perfect for dining al fresco. Those who prefer a more formal dining solution, can take advantage of the dining table in the saloon, which enjoys plenty of privacy thanks to large glass sliding doors. Large panoramic windows bring the outside world in and brighten up the indoor space with natural light.

Forward in the saloon are two more seating areas, as well as a 49″ LED TV and entertainment system. A pantograph door allows the helmsman easy access to the side decks from the helm station; plotters and touchscreens are provided by Raymarine.

There are four cabins on the lower deck; a full beam master stateroom aft with a dedicated private staircase, a forward VIP guest cabin and two twin cabins.

The lower deck is light, thanks to windows throughout and opening portholes to allow fresh air in.

Princess 70 will be launched globally at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2018 and can be previewed at the British Motor Yacht Show, 18th – 20th May 2018, alongside the V65, V60, V50 and S60.