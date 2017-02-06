One of the world’s biggest yachts – Sailing Yacht A – is delivered

Sailing Yacht A - one of the world's largest sail-assisted superyachts - has been delivered by the German yard, Nobiskrug

6 February 2017

The German ship builder, Nobiskrug, has announced that it has delivered Sailing Yacht A.

Built for the the Russian billionaire, Andrey Melnichenko, the sail-assisted superyacht measures almost 143 metres (468-ft) and has a gross tonnage of about 12,600 GT.

Sailing Yacht A is one of the world’s largest and the most advanced superyachts, with unique features such as underwater observation pod, hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of-the-art navigation systems.

The vessel’s distinctive three masts are the tallest and most highly loaded freestanding composite structures in the world.

The mainmast towers 100 metres above the waterline.

Sailing Yacht A has been designed by Philippe Starck, who is known for creating unconventional vessels which challenges the expectations of conventional aesthetics.

He is responsible for Melnichenko’s previous superyacht, Motor Yacht A.

Working with the Owners Project Director, Dirk Kloosterman and his dedicated team, Nobiskrug believes Sailing Yacht A will become “one of the greatest PYC superyachts in the world in terms of design and technology”

The German yard used a steel hull and steel superstructure with high-tech composite fashion plates that can be formed into any shape or size.

Commenting on the delivery, Nobiskrug’s managing director, Holger Kahl said: “Born from the desire of the owner to ‘push the boundaries of engineering and challenge the status quo of the industry’, “Sailing Yacht A” is undoubtedly one of the most visionary projects Nobiskrug has ever been involved in.”

“Thanks to her striking looks and innovative technology, Sailing Yacht A is unquestionably the most anticipated delivery of 2017. She will definitely change the future landscape of the Nobiskrug fleet as well as the future of supersail,” he added.



5 December 2016

Built for the Russian billionaire, Andrey Melnichenko, Sailing Yacht A is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of 2017.

The 140-metre vessel has recently undergone further sea trials in Kiel, Germany.

It has been designed by Philippe Starck, who also designed Melnichenko’s Superyacht A which is currently on the market for $300 million.

The three masts on Sailing Yacht A have been built by Magma Structures at Trafalgar Wharf in Portsmouth.

They are the world’s tallest carbon composite masts and were designed by Dykstra Naval Architects in the Netherlands.

Sailing Yacht A may beat many records, but speed isn’t one of them.

Inside, Sailing Yacht can luxuriously accommodate up to 20 guests and a crew of 54.

A highlight is the 193-square-foot curved glass observation pod in the vessel’s hull.

Sailing Yacht A is reported to be costing $400 million to build, which is more than double the price of the New Titanic and more than the national defence budget of Estonia, Cameroon and Georgia.

It is expected to cost $40 million a year to run

5 October 2016

New video of Sailing Yacht A leaving the Nobiskrug yard in Kiel, Germany, reveals the massive 469-foot superyacht is nearing completion.

The sail-assisted motor yacht has been designed by Frenchman Philippe Starck, and is being built for the Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko.

It will replace the Melnichenko’s current vessel, Motor Yacht A, which is currently for sale with a price tag of $300 million.

Sailing Yacht A left the shipyard for sea trials earlier this month, nearly a year after it made its world debut.

The superyacht, which is reported to be costing Melnichenko $450 million, has eight decks and a unique underwater observation pod in the keel with 30cm-thick glass.

The hull is made of steel, and has now been painted grey.

It has a top speed of 21 knots, and is powered by a variable-speed hybrid powerplant with two lineshaft controllable-pitch propellers.

Sailing Yacht A also has three distinct carbon-fibre rotating masts, which were manufactured by Magma Structures at Trafalgar Wharf, Portsmouth.

The sails were made by Doyle Sailmakers USA.

The superyacht is designed to accommodate up to 20 guests and a crew of 54, and is expected to be completed in 2017.

22 October 2015

Sailing Yacht A, has made its debut, sailing in a series of sea trials off the coast of Germany.

The 142-metre yacht is being built for 43-year-old Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, one of Russia’s 10 richest people.

The mogul reportedly spent £292 million on the yacht, which he helped to design. The boat has eight decks and will have a crew of 54.

Dutch firm Dykstra Naval Architects was contracted for the ship design and the massive boat is under construction at German Naval Yards in Kiel, Germany.

One of the yacht’s several superlative design features is an enormous 193-square-foot curved glass observation pod in the vessel’s hull allowing the billionaire and his guests undersea views.

The boat also boasts three composite carbon fibre masts that are reportedly the largest and most technologically advanced free-standing masts in the world. It can also be powered by two hybrid diesel-electric engines and large electric motors.

Sailing Yacht A is scheduled for delivery in 2016. Melnichenko also owns one of the largest and most expensive motor yachts in the world, Motor Yacht A.

