Clipper Round the World Yacht Race: First woman wins the race

Australian sailor Wendy Tuck, 53, has made history by being the first woman ever to win the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race. Wendy and her crew mates crossed the finishing line in Liverpool aboard their Sanya Serenity Coast yacht.

Thousands of people flocked to the banks of the River Mersey to watch the Race Final Sprint.

After an 18 nautical mile duel, it was Garmin, PSP Logistics and home team Liverpool 2018 that picked up the final bonus race points in front of Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.

Despite the sprint positions, Sanya Serenity Coast managed to hold the overall lead. Second place overall went to another female skipper, British Nikki Henderson, 25, and the crew of her Visit Seattle.

Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper Wendy, from Sydney, said: “I can’t believe it. It hasn’t really sunk in really but I am just so happy. It is so, so special.

“I don’t think it’s about being a woman. It’s just do what I do. But I am very proud and even prouder of my team. They are the ones that did all the work and considering many had never sailed before, what they have accomplished is incredible.”

Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson said: “Congratulations to Wendy and her team – you were just too quick for us!

“We didn’t get the win but I am so proud of how my team dug deep and kept fighting right until the end. No matter how hard it got, they turned up on deck ready to work and deserve every bit of this success in coming second.”

Home team Liverpool 2018, who’d has been flying the flag for the city as it raced around the globe, returned to its home port to a hero’s welcome after double podium success in Race 13, where it finished second, and the Sprint Finish, where it took third place.

Liverpool 2018 skipper Lance Shepherd said: “It has just been an incredible journey, I am so honoured to have been skipper of the Liverpool 2018 team and I am so proud of the team for everything they have achieved.”

The arrival of the Clipper Race Fleet into Liverpool was followed by a public prize giving hosted by radio presenter Leanne Campbell on the steps of the Museum of Liverpool.

The Liverpool 2018 yacht will remain in Royal Albert Dock Liverpool until Sunday 05 August and will be open to the public for free tours daily from 10:00 to 18:00.

In total, 712 people representing 41 different nationalities and from all walks of life have taken part in the 40,000 nautical mile Clipper 2017-18 Race, the event’s eleventh edition.

FINAL OVERALL CLIPPER 2017-18 RACE POSITIONS