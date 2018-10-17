Porto Montenegro to host RC44 monohull class regatta for the first time ever

The Porto Montenegro Yacht Club has announced that it will host the RC44 regatta for the very first time in April 2019

Porto Montenegro will host the RC44 monohull class regatta for the first time ever on 10-14 April 2019 in Boka Bay.

The regatta brings together sailing and business, allowing amateur helmsmen to compete with some of the world’s top sailors.

The crew of each RC44 is made up of a 50/50 split between professional sailors, who have competed in the America’s Cup and the Olympics, and amateurs, with the amateur owner always at the helm. The race also gives an opportunity for a VIP guest to sit at the back of the boats, with the perfect view of all the action.

The RC44 Class Association says: “It is a fantastic opportunity for the RC44 fleet to kick off the 2019 season with the RC44 Montenegro Cup. The Racing Tour will then continue on to four of the best sailing destinations in Europe for one design racing, including the picturesque town of Rovinj in Croatia for event two, and the Swedish sailing Mecca of Marstrand Island for event three. The full 2019 RC44 Racing Tour schedule will be announced in the coming months.”

Porto Montenegro Marina Director, Tony Browne comments: “We are excited to kick off our 2019 sailing season with an event of this calibre. Porto Montenegro Yacht Club has worked tirelessly on building a vibrant sailing calendar throughout the years and we are very pleased to see big names coming in and enjoying the unique Boka Bay”.

The RC44 boats are a light weight construction, made entirely of carbon with a powerful sail plan. This monohull is a light displacement, high-performance, one design racing yacht. Co-designed by five-time America’s Cup winner, Russell Coutts and naval architect Andrej Justin, the boats are strictly identical in terms of construction, shape of hull, appendages and weight distribution.

“We wanted to include a degree of complexity so an owner can experience what a top-end race boat is like to sail, and it delivers on that,” explains Coutts. “I also wanted a boat that could be sailed short-handed with a deck layout incorporating many non-standard adjustments which add to the boat’s complexity and mean that racing enthusiasts can enjoy the performance benefits.”

Porto Montenegro is a luxury yacht homeport and marina village in the Mediterranean.

The marina currently has 450 berths for yachts from 12 to 250 meters in length (with a capacity for expansion to 850 berths), 290 sold-out luxury apartments, as well as over 55 units of ground floor retail made up of restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and amenities and a five-star Regent Hotel with over 80 luxury suites and apartments. The completion of the second Regent Pool Club Residences wing, BAIA, is expected by the summer 2019 and will bring 70 new studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to the luxury residential offering.

In 2017, Porto Montenegro received a prestigious Superyacht Marina of Distinction award and 5 Golden Anchors from The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) for the high-quality facilities and services provided. Porto Montenegro has become the world’s first and only marina to receive the Platinum award from TYHA and the Marina Industries Association, joint operators of the Gold Anchor award scheme.