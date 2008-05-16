Bénéteau Festival on the River Hamble

Ancasta to hold First Bénéteau Festival this weekend

Ancasta, Europe’s largest boat sales network, is holding the first ever Bénéteau Festival this weekend at its brand new offices on the River Hamble, from the 16th – 18th May 2008, 10am – 5pm.

Experts from Bénéteau will be on hand throughout the weekend to discuss forthcoming model launches, including the new First 40, Oceanis 34 and Oceanis 54. Representatives from Raymarine Electronics, No 1 Sails and Bank of Scotland Marine Finance will be on hand to offer specialist advice and tips.

On the water, test sails are being offered on some of the Bénéteau range, including the brand new Oceanis 37 model (by appointment only).

On display will be the Oceanis 31, 37, 40, 43, 46 and 50 along with the 25.7S, 45 and 50 from the Bénéteau First range. Richard Allen, Bénéteau Brand Manager at Ancasta says: “This festival is a unique opportunity and day out to come and view the Bénéteau line up, try some of the boats and chat with current owners in a relaxed environment without the crowds found at the major boat shows.”

Ideally situated at Port Hamble Marina, the new headquarters are placed at the heart of the Solent’s vibrant boating community. Refreshments and snacks will be available over the weekend together with entertainment for children.