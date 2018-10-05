British Marine to launch British Marine Expo in 2019

British Marine has confirmed it will host a B2B Expo for companies in the leisure and small commercial sectors in the new year. The first edition will take place in the Solent

Following requests from members, British Marine has announced that it will be organising an Expo in March of 2019.

Expo 2019, sponsored by British Marine Trades Association, will take place in the Solent area and will provide a B2B forum for companies in the leisure and small commercial sectors. British Marine intends to take future editions of the Expo to different regions of the UK.

The programme is still being planned but British Marine says attendees can expect it to include:

Supply Chain Conference – one day of informative and focused presentations

Meet The Buyer – with UK and international buyers

Marine Trade Showcase – 30 booths within Expo floor for companies to display their products and services

British Marine Trades Awards Dinner – the popular annual networking event

Meeting and training opportunities for associations

Paul Martin, the chair of the British Marine Trades Association, says: “We are passionate about showcasing and connecting all sectors of the marine industry. Our committee is strongly backing British Marine’s efforts to make the Expo a brilliant new addition to the calendar. We are convinced it will offer many opportunities for British Marine associations and companies and urge everyone to get involved.”

More information about Expo 2019 will be available from the British Marine website. Those interested in this event can contact Blue Davies at British Marine at adavies@britishmarine.co.uk.