Cantiere Delle Marche launches Nauta Air 110, Mimì la Sardine

Designed closely with its owner, Cantiere Delle Marche 110ft Nauta Air 110, Mimì la Sardine has been created with comfort, style and luxury in mind

Cantiere delle Marche has announced the launching of Mimì la Sardine, a 110ft yacht, the fifth in the shipyard’s award winning Nauta Air range.

The Mimì la Sardine layout has been created with comfort in mind. Spread across three decks plus a large sundeck, the yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The main saloon is all about relax, while the upper saloon boasts a formal dining area with a large table taking centre stage and a spacious galley located on the main deck to port side.

Huge windows and openings onto stern terraces create visual and functional continuity between exterior and interior spaces and allow for plenty of light. Oakwood, both natural and weathered, has been used on all decks, creating a stylish, warm and welcoming environments.

Elegance can be seen in the furniture too, from Flexform sofas in the main saloon and a timber dining table in the upper deck saloon by Riva1920, to the Bianco Galizia granite of all bathrooms. Italian manufacturers and designers Baxter, Flexform, B&B, Flos, Gervasoni have provided the rest of the furniture, such as sofas, coffee tables and lamps, while most upholsteries boast Italian fashion house Loro Piana’s fabrics.

The owner’s apartment is located on the main deck, forward, whilst below there are four spacious guest cabins that can accommodate up to 10 guests. The yacht also sleeps six crew in three cabins.

On the upper deck aft there is storage for the tender and once the tender is launched, the area turns into an open air large lounging partially shaded by the sun deck’s overhang.

The explorer vessel’s interior and exterior design has been created by Mario Pedol and Massimo Gino of Nauta Yachts who worked closely the Mimi la Sardine’s owner and the yard’s team.

Filippo Bevilacqua of the Interior Design Dept at CdM considers the Owner’s role as “the most fruitful and effective ever experienced”. He adds: “Since the first meeting, the Owner has created a Pinterest board where we started sharing ideas and receiving incredibly precise inputs. It has been a pleasure working like this and surely another step ahead for everybody both at Nauta and CdM indeed”. The interior style is cohesive to the exterior lines and has been conceived to suit the owner’s lifestyle, with a warm and relaxing ambience throughout.

“We are thrilled to have this family among our Owners. Their incredible eye on design and their approach to navigation and to the life on board make them perfect ambassadors of CdM’s soul” says Vasco Buonpensiere, co-founder and Sales and Marketing Director at CdM. “We think that – also thanks to Richard Master of Master Yachts and his team – with Mimi la Sardine we have once again raised the bar of our already outstanding quality. The experience and the knowledge of the Owner’s team in building and managing mega and giga yachts has definitely been an incredible opportunity for us to increase our know how and, in certain occasions, to improve efficiency in the processes. Once again, we are proud to see a project which focus has always been the Yacht and never the egos of the players involved. A real team work”.

At a glance…

LOA: 33.50m

LWL: 30.00m

Beam: 7.50m

Draft: (AT FULL LOAD) 2.35m

Displacement: (at full load) 290t

Main engines: 2 x Caterpillar C18 Acert (533 kW@1800-2100rpm) C Rating

Maximum continues speed: 13.50 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Fuel capacity: 48,000 litres F

Fresh water capacity: 6,000 litres

Black water: 1,150 litres

Grey water: 2,800 litres