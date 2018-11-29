Cruising Association submits document asking for clarification on Greek Cruising Tax

According to the CA boats will have to register at the www.aade.gr website to pay it. The website is in Greek and the CA believes it is not yet set up for this tax.

The CA has submitted a 9-page document to the head of the Indirect Taxation Implementation department, asking for clarification on the registration and payment process, so that the implementation can be clear and easy to do online. The Swedish and German Yachting organisations are also working with the CA.

The document covers the points which could affect the non-Greek cruising yachtsman, including:

What happens if I am not in the country by the start date of April 2nd?

If I pay monthly – how will I prove that I am not using my yacht?

How can I pay electronically?

How do I register my vessel?

What part will Port Police play?

There are statutory fines for non-compliance. To avoid fines for boat owners unaware of the tax or who can’t pay it, the Cruising Association is currently speaking to the Department for Implementation of Indirect Taxation seeking transitional arrangements and information on the tax.