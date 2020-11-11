Early Black Friday boating deals: Get up to 47% off Helly Hansen gear on Amazon

Black Friday deals seem to arrive earlier every year and this year Amazon has jumped the gun with discounts of up to 47% on Helly Hansen boating gear

They say the early bird catches the worm and that adage certainly seems to be the case with Black Friday boating deals.

Many marine retailers have started their Black Friday sales earlier this year, and Amazon is leading the charge with a huge range of discounts on Helly Hansen boating gear.

Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts for the sailor in your life or just want to replace your sailing gear for less, this Norwegian range is a great place to start.

Highlights in this early Black Friday sale include the Helly Hansen Men’s Trysil Insulated Ski Jacket, which is offered for £127.10 – a massive 47% discount on the £240 RRP.

You can also save on luggage with 47% off the Helly Hansen 90l Duffel Bag for £50.36 (was £95.00).

If you’re not sure about the sizing, remember you can get free returns on anything that doesn’t fit when you take out a free trial of Amazon Prime.

There are dozens of deals available on all sorts of boating gear from crew shirts to merino wool baselayers and from swimming trunks to salopettes, so head on over to Amazon and grab these early Black Friday deals while stock lasts.

All discounts subject to change. If you click a link then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.