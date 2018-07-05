Natasha Lambert BEM to compete in the Round The Island Yacht Race

Disabled skipper Natasha Lambert who sails by sipping and puffing through a straw, has announced she'll be competing in the Round The Island Yacht Race this weekend

Natasha Lambert BEM, the multi award winning adventurer with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and the youngest disabled woman to skipper a yacht from Scotland to Ireland, has announced she’ll be competing in the 50 mile Round The Island Yacht Race this weekend.

This will be Natasha’s second lap of the Island, having first sailed round the Isle of Wight aged just 14. This time though she will be racing against thousands of boats and over ten thousand other sailors.

Natasha’s boat, Miss Isle Too, is a mini transat that has been specially adapted to enable her to control both the sails and steering by simply sipping and puffing through a single straw.

Continues below…

In July 2017 Natasha made history by becoming the youngest disabled woman to skipper a yacht from Scotland to Ireland.

The then 20-year-old started her voyage from south west Scotland triumphantly sailing into Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland six hours later.

Natasha can be followed during the Round The Island Yacht Race via the live tracker on the race’s website and via her Facebook Page. Natasha is also raising money for her charity; The Miss Isle School of Sip Puff Sailing, which gives other people with disability the opportunity to experience the sailing.