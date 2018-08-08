The Magenta Project announces the launch of the Mentoring Programme 2018

The Magenta Project's scheme aims to pair up aspiring female sailors with mentors across the industry to improve sailing performance and help with sponsorship

The Magenta Project, a collective of sailors who aim to create equal access and opportunities for women in sailing, have launched a new mentoring programme.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (8 August) during Cowes Week.

The Mentoring Programme 2018 aims to connect aspiring female sailors with mentors to help develop their sailing skills.

The mentors will help the mentees improve their performance, find sponsors, tackle any issues and inspire them to succeed at the highest possible level.

The mentor/mentee selection will take place in September and the matching in October. Both parties will be asked to fill in an application to ensure the best match. The programme will be six month long and the minimum age is 18.

The Magenta Project anticipates that the three sailing groups will be:

Olympic/dinghy class transitions – match up those seeking to move from Olympic/dinghy classes to offshore or inshore/keelboats. Both youth (18-25) and senior (>25years) sailors

Offshore sailors – Sailors already racing offshore who want to up their game, change classes or aim for a particular race (solo and crewed)

Inshore/keelboat – those already in keelboats/yachts aspiring to compete in any class, including top foiling events and match racing

The application closing date is 23:00 on 16 September 2018. Those wanting to apply to mentor or be mentored can visit The Magenta Project website here and fill in an application form.