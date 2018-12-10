The most unusual RNLI rescues – video

The RNLI are always ready to assist those in difficulty at sea. But it's not just people the RNLI help, they've also rescued a horse stuck in a cove and a giant pineapple inflatable! Watch the video of their strangest - and often hilarious - rescues here!

The RNLI do an invaluable job of rescuing people in trouble in the water. Since 1824 the charity has saved over 142,200 lives and often have to deploy their lifeboats in horrific weather conditions.

But the RNLI doesn’t just save human lives. They are often called out to help animals who may be at risk in the water such as a horse who got trapped in a cove or a nest of house martins! Last year in December they came to the rescue of none other than Santa after he fell from his sleigh and was found clinging to a green marker pole and they’ve even ‘saved’ a giant inflatable pineapple! Watch the vide to see some of the RNLI’s most unusual rescues!