Sunseeker’s Predator 57 MK II’s world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2017

Sunseeker International will showcase eight yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival, including the new Predator 57 MK II, which will get its global premiere at the event

Sunseeker International have announced that they will display eight motor yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2017, September 12-17.

Sunseeker will showcase the brand new Predator 57 MK II along with the new Manhattan 66, 68 Sport Yacht and the 131 Yacht, which will all get their Cannes Show debut.

The luxury yacht manufacturers will also show the 95 Yacht, the 86 Yacht, Predator 68 and Manhattan 52.

The Predator 57 MK II, which will get its world debut at the event, is an evolution of the popular Predator 57, which was launched in January 2015. The new model will have all the features of its predecessor, with an upgraded elegance and style.

Sporty and sleek, the Sunseeker Predator 57 MK II is ‘crafted to perfectly balance style with practicality.’

The exterior boasts sleek, yet oversized pillar-less windows down to the side deck, allowing plenty of light indoors and providing uninterrupted views from the saloon.

The transom area now features an optional mini beach club – an option first introduced with the Manhattan 52 in 2016 and now a Sunseeker signature feature – with the built-in barbecue, overhead shower and fold-down transom seating.

The patio door, which separates the saloon from the cockpit, lowers at the flick of a switch to create a large entertaining space, allowing the craft to adapt for different climates, which is further enhanced by a fully opening hardtop roof over the saloon.

Below deck there are six berths in three cabins, with an additional crew cabin for one, the full beam master cabin is located amidship with ensuite, lounge seating and vanity space. The Predator 57 MK II reaches a speed of up to 40 knots, depending on the engine/drive option chosen.

The Cannes Yachting Festival takes place in Cannes 12-17 September.