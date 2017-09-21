Watch: The $500k Hinckley Dasher – the first all electric luxury yacht

US yacht builder, Hinckley has announced that its launched the world’s first fully electric luxury yacht.

Called Dasher, it was unveiled at the Newport International Boat Show, where it also won two awards for the Best New Powerboat 35 feet and under and the Green Boat Award.

Designed from the outset for fully electric propulsion, Dasher has 80hp electric motors and dual BMW i3 lithium ion batteries.

It has a cruising speed of 10mph with fast cruising at 18-27 mph. Range is 40 miles at cruising speed and 20-25 miles at fast cruising speeds.

The electric motor yacht has a carbon-epoxy composite hull shape designed by Michael Peters, which promises superior performance and handling.

With hand-painted, lightweight composite artisanal teak, every ounce of weight has been shaved and sculpted.

Hinckley used 3D printing and additive manufacturing for its titanium hardware and console details to ensure minute precision during construction.

At 28 feet 6 inches in overall length, the Dasher boasts quiet propulsion and zero emissions.

Commenting on the launch, the president and CEO of The Hinckley Company, Peter O’Connell, said: “The Hinckley Whisper Drive silent propulsion system combines the latest hydrodynamics, electric power and digital control systems to achieve the performance handling and maneuverability that discerning clients will expect”.

Dasher accepts dual 50 amp charging cables, standard on most docks, so it can charge twice as fast as the most popular plug-in electric cars.

It can be fully charged under four hours with dual 50amp charging.

The open layout of the Dasher allows for numerous possible configurations.

Its console features a retractable windshield, allowing the captain to easily connect to guests, even while at the helm.

A touch screen control also allows for easy navigation.

As on all Hinckley Yachts, Dasher has a shallow draft that allows boaters to explore hard to reach destinations.